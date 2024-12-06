Sask. Party government blocks NDP from calling former MLA to testify on hotel controversy

Alec Salloum

Regina Leader-Post

Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal will not be made to appear before the legislative assembly to answer questions about breaching the conflict of interest act.

On Thursday, the NDP Opposition introduced two emergency motions, one of which called on Grewal to appear before the committee of the whole assembly “to answer questions about the Ministry of Social Services’ hotel policies and the Conflict of Interest Commissioner’s opinion of October 21, 2024.”

That opinion from Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) Maurice Herauf found that Grewal breached the Act twice while he was sitting as a Sask. Party MLA. Grewal became the focus of two COIC investigations once it came to light that a pair of hotels with which he was affiliated or owned had entered into contracts with the Ministry of Social Services.

Specifically, the Sunrise and Thriftlodge motels saw a surge in government contracts after Grewal’s 2020 election. Over those four years, the motels linked to Grewal received $731,000 from the Ministry.

Speaking after question period, Premier Scott Moe said “you don’t see Mr. Grewal here,” in response to questions about a penalty. When pressed on the message it sends if the former MLA faces no consequences, Moe responded: “Historically, has that ever occurred? Not to my knowledge.”

Moe made the point that Grewal did not run in the recent election.

However, MLAs do receive four months of transition pay following their time in the role. NDP Leader Carla Beck made a point of that, saying Herauf put it back to the legislative assembly to decide on a penalty.

“Just because there is no precedent, perhaps, doesn’t mean that something shouldn’t be done,” said Beck.

The motion failed on the assembly floor after a rowdy a question period.

The motion was introduced by Opposition ethics and democracy critic Meara Conway, who questioned the government’s decision not to pursue any punishment for Grewal.

“Before Gary Grewal was a Sask. Party MLA, he made $1,309 off government contracts. While he was an MLA, he made $731,000,” noted Conway, who asked what the government thought would be a proper penalty in this matter.

“Or should one-term MLAs who don’t run again just be permitted to sail off into the sunset with three-quarters of a million dollars in their pocket?”

Minister of Social Services Terry Jensen did not entertain any possible punishments, instead saying “the individual opposite should know that member is a private citizen, and that’s where it will stay,” said Jensen, adding that he accepts the report from COIC which left the decision regarding penalties with the legislative assembly.

“This is why people hate white-collar crime,” said Conway, who noted that the government appeared to be letting Grewal off the hook “without even a slap on the wrist.”

Conway was cautioned by the Speaker of the House, Todd Goudy, who said the statements “didn’t seem to be appropriate.”

In addition to kiboshing the emergency motion on Grewal, the government also opposed a motion to conduct an investigation into food prices in the North as a response to reports that doctors in La Ronge have treated 27 cases of scurvy within the last six months.

alsalloum@postmedia.com