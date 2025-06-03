Sask., Ontario ink deal to boost trade of alcohol, labour mobility

Nykole King

Regina Leader-Post

Premier Scott Moe says a memorandum of understanding between the governments of Saskatchewan and Ontario will help remove trade barriers across the two provinces and tap into “the infinite potential that exists” across Canada.

Saskatchewan’s Moe and Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Sunday announced the signing of a non-binding agreement that aims to strengthen labour mobility and alcohol sales directly to consumers between Saskatchewan and Ontario. Both provinces are pushing for a direct-to-consumer alcohol sales framework under the Canada Free Trade Agreement.

“Now is the time to take strong action to strengthen trade across Canada,” Moe said on Sunday.

“Our province remains committed to removing restrictive barriers that limit the flow of trade. Today’s MOU between Saskatchewan and Ontario is just one of the ways we are unlocking the infinite potential that exists within our industries from coast to coast.”

The agreement includes commitments for mutual recognition of the other province’s goods, workers and investments, the provinces said in a joint announcement. It also aims to strengthen public safety and to respect the integrity of Crown corporations.

Canada’s premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney met in Saskatoon on Monday, where they discussed “launching big nation-building projects, removing internal trade barriers and building one Canadian economy,” Carney said in a social media post.

The collaboration to harmonize provincial trade standards also comes only days after the U.S. federal appeals court temporarily reinstated some of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods.

“We need to do everything we can to protect Ontario and Canadian workers by super-charging our own internal trade opportunities,” Ford said in the statement.

“With both of us coming together today, we are helping Canada unlock up to $200 billion in gains for our economy, and we are showing everyone how all of us premiers are standing up for Canada like never before.”

Ontario has signed similar deals with Manitoba, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The Government of Saskatchewan also said it is “committed to supporting the expansion of vital infrastructure projects” in the province or that pass through the province, whether it is ports, pipelines or rail.

“Today’s MOU between Ontario and Saskatchewan is a step in that direction, but it’s merely a piece of paper,” Saskatchewan NDP and critic for highways and infrastructure Hugh Gordon said in a press release.

“We need to see real, concrete action to improve trade between Saskatchewan and Ontario, Saskatchewan and all provinces for that matter.”

Trade between Saskatchewan and Ontario totalled $6.4 billion of goods in 2021.

— With files from Financial Post and National Post

nyking@postmedia.com