Sask. NDP says gas tax pause first order of business for fall sitting

Jennifer Ackerman and Julia Peterson

Regina Leader-Post

With the next sitting of the legislature scheduled to begin next week, the Saskatchewan NDP says its caucus is revved up to start the session with an emergency motion:

An immediate suspension of the provincial gas tax, which works out to $0.15 per litre on gasoline and diesel fuel.

Last year, Saskatchewan’s fuel tax — which is also applied to propane, aviation gas and jet fuel — brought in $475,340,488 in tax revenue and that number is expected to rise to around $520,000,000 in the 2024-2025 tax yeSask. NDP Leader Carla Beck says that if the motion gets bipartisan support, it could come into effect before the end of the month.

“Cutting the fuel tax is an action that this assembly can take on Tuesday to lower the cost of groceries and give families relief,” Beck said in a news release issued Friday.

The NDP has been calling for a pause on the gas tax for several months and a promise to make it the party’s first priority if elected was a major part of Beck’s campaign leading up to last months provincial vote. Similar motions have already been passed in Alberta, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Beck says the newly minted Sask. NDP caucus, whose members were sworn in on Thursday afternoon, is coming to the legislature with a long list of plans and proposals to “help Saskatchewan families save hundreds of dollars” over the next few months.

“We’ve got to lower costs for people and we’ve got to lower them now,” said Beck. “Families can’t wait until tax season next year. People voted for action and we aren’t going to waste a second.”

In its own platform, the Saskatchewan Party has promised voters lower income taxes and an increase to the province’s low-income tax credit. During the election campaign, Premier Scott Moe said if re-elected, his “first order of business” would be to issue a directive banning “biological boys” from using school change rooms with “biological girls.” He said the answer to accommodating gender non-conforming students is “providing a safe space for them to change,” like an individualized washroom.

n the Oct. 28 election, the NDP picked up an additional 13 seats, doubling its presence on the Opposition’s side of the legislative assembly. The party won all seats in Regina and all but two in Saskatoon.

Other high spots for the NDP came in the constituency of Athabasca in northern Saskatchewan, where Leroy Laliberte defeated Sask. Party incumbent Jim Lemaigre; Darcy Warrington defeated Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre in Saskatoon Stonebridge; and Joan Pratchler defeated long-serving MLA Laura Ross in Regina Rochdale. As well, Brent Blakley toppled incumbent Christine Tell in Regina Wascana Plains.

“We can be proud of the trust and faith that so many Saskatchewan people have placed in this team,” Beck said during Thursday’s swearing in ceremony, which the party says was attended by nearly 300 family and community members and local leaders.

“We must never forget that we work for the people of Saskatchewan. We must focus on their priorities. And you better believe we’re going to demand that the government do the same.”

A ceremony to mark the first session of the 30th legislature is set to take place outside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Monday, shortly before Lieutenant-Governor Russ Mirasty delivers the speech from the throne around 2 p.m.

— with files from Michael Joel-Hansen, Saskatoon StarPhoenix