Sask. MLAs and Saskatoon city council discuss homelessness, other topics

Saskatchewan MLAs and Saskatoon city council members came together to discuss issues like homelessness on Friday.

Brody Langager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block and Saskatoon Willowgrove MLA Ken Cheveldayoff spoke at the Saskatoon Cabinet Office on Friday after a meeting between city council and provincial MLAs.

Cheveldayoff said consultation between the civic and provincial levels of government is important.

He said the discussion was part of a series of meetings MLAs had throughout the day with several groups, including the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, North Saskatoon Business Association and Discover Saskatoon tourism organization.

Premier Scott Moe was not there due to his trip to Washington D.C. City councillors Troy Davies, Randy Donauer, Senos Timon and Robert Pearce were seen in the building.

“It was a historic consultation meeting,” Cheveldayoff said.

Block said relationship-building with other levels of government is important.

“We’re aligned; the most pressing issue was homelessness, and I was encouraged by (Minister of Social Services Terry Jenson) and others from the government who are wanting to work with us, and they are looking at this through a fresh lens,” she said.

She said there’s a willingness to understand that the current strategy to address homelessness is lacking.

Cheveldayoff described the discussions around housing and homelessness as lively, noting discussions also delved into funding and revenue sharing.

He said a similar meeting will be held in Regina at the end of February.

“We didn’t agree on everything, but what was agreed on was a passion that both sides showed, and I think we all learned a lot from each other,” he said.

When asked if more such meetings will take place, Cheveldayoff wouldn’t say, but remarked on the enthusiasm expressed in the meetings.

He said Saskatchewan people want their civic and provincial governments to get along, and this was part of the work to achieve it.

Smaller discussions have been had, but Cheveldayoff said a meeting of this size hasn’t been seen since 2007.