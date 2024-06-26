Sask. hospitality management companies partner to purchase Hawood Inn in Waskesiu

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Two Saskatchewan hospitality management companies have announced the acquisition

of Hawood Inn in Waskesiu.

Globex Management Corp have partnered with Remai Property Group Inc. to acquire the resort in Prince Albert National Park. The deal came into effect on Tuesday.

Globex Management spokesperson Lynn Flury said they inn is an iconic building, and they’re happy to take ownership of it.

“It is a great landmark in Waskesiu and has been a major tourist abode in the province because the hotel in the past is the only one that could accommodate holiday facilities year round,” Flury said.

Hawood Inn was built in 1988 with an expansion in 1995. Flury said the sale means the inn will remain Saskatchewan owned and operated. The two companies did not announce the purchase price.

Globex Management Corp has been successfully managing the Hawood Inn on

behalf of the previous owners for the past three years and will continue to do so

for the new ownership group.

Flury said both companies had common ground in how they wanted to operate the inn.

“A healthy relationship is borne out of a long business partnership,” she said. “This continuity will ensure that the legacy established by the former owners … will be maintained.

“Guests of the Hawood Inn can expect the same high standards of service, comfort, and excellence that have made the Hawood a beloved destination in Waskesiu.”

Globex Management Corp is a Saskatchewan-owned hospitality management company

headquartered in Saskatoon. Its clients include Temple Gardens Hotel and Spa,

The Travelodge Hotel Saskatoon, and the Superior Inn and Conference Centre in Thunder Bay, among others.

Globex Management and partners own the Country Inn and Suites in Saskatoon and the Travelodge Suites by Wyndham Regina Eastgate.

Remai Property Group Inc. is a family-owned,Saskatoon-based real estate and hospitality investment, development, and management company.Today Remai Group remains family-owned and operated and is focused on the development of seniors rental residences and the investment in and management of hotels, primarily in the provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta.