Sask. gun owners can apply to keep recently banned firearms while seeking compensation

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Saskatchewan gun owners can now apply for an exemption to continue legally storing firearms that were recently banned under federal law until they receive acceptable compensation, the provincial government has announced.

“The federal program does nothing to address illegal use of firearms or illegal firearms, generally, it’s targeting law-abiding citizens,” Tim McLeod, minister responsible for the firearms secretariat, said during Monday’s announcement at Saskatoon Police Headquarters.

He reiterated the Sask. Party government’s long-standing opposition to the federal gunbuyback program.

Bill C-21, which received royal assent in 2023, made a number of changes to firearms legislation, including reclassifying a vast number of rifles as prohibited weapons.

McLeod said the province considers those firearms as “seized,” adding the federal government needs to compensate owners who are affected. While the feds have jurisdiction over firearms legislation, the province oversees personal property, which allows it to take action.

“What we’re saying is, this is about valuing that property, providing fair market value, fair compensation to property owners,” McLeod said.

The provincial government empowered itself to take this step when it passed the Saskatchewan Firearms Amendment Act, 2026, which is now law.

The legislation requires the Government of Canada to pay owners fair market value for any firearms seized in the province under federal legislation. Value will be determined by the Saskatchewan Firearms Office (SFO). The issued certificates will ensure owners are protected from criminal charges when the federal amnesty ends on Oct. 30.

To get a certificate, those who have prohibited firearms will have to request an appraisal of the weapon from the SFO. The request can be made through the government’s Firearms Verification and Appraisal (FVA) Service, which can now be accessed online and through an app.

Certificates of exemption will remain valid as long as holders follow all requirements listed in their certificate and continue to pursue compensation from the federal government. The requirements include storing the guns legally.

Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner Blaine Beaven said when a firearm owner is satisfied with the compensation offered by the federal government, they can contact the provincial firearms office, which will authorize the seizing or destruction of the firearm.

He said owners can also seek out independent assessments for their guns to aid in negotiations.

“People have the option of deactivating their firearms if they wish, (or) they can voluntarily surrender them if they wish,” he said.

Saskatoon Police Chief Cam McBride said it was a “huge relief” when the provincial firearms office took responsibility for administering the federal buyback program. He credits the firearms office for setting up the Saskatchewan Firearms Lab, which he said has helped speed up firearms investigations.

Prince Albert Police Service Chief Patrick Nogier, who currently heads-up the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, said it’s challenging for police to determine where firearms used in crime are coming from.

Facilities like the provincial ballistics lab are a valuable resource, he said.

“That’s part of what we need a lab for, is to allow for us to do that tracing and tracking.”