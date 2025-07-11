Sask. government and mayors call for stronger bail laws

The Saskatchewan government and local leaders from North Battleford and Battleford have come together to press the federal government for tougher bail rules, saying repeat violent offenders and drug-related crime are putting communities at risk.



On Wednesday morning, provincial cabinet members, including Premier Scott Moe and MLA Jeremy Cockrill, met in North Battleford with local mayors Kelli Hawtin and Ames Leslie to discuss regional priorities. Together, they signed a formal letter to Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser calling for urgent changes to the Criminal Code.



The letter asks the federal government to strengthen bail laws by prioritizing public safety in bail decisions, applying reverse onus for those with violent or firearms-related charges, and bringing in tougher measures against organized crime, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

Speaking at a media scrum after the meeting, Cockrill said the region is struggling with repeat violent offenders, despite having the largest RCMP detachment in the province and soon adding a Saskatchewan Marshal Service regional facility.



Moe linked the issue to the province’s broader efforts to tackle drugs like crystal meth and fentanyl, calling them “poisonous” and saying they have no place in Saskatchewan communities.



“They’re indiscriminate. They’re killing our friends and our family members, and it needs to end,” Moe said.



Hawtin emphasized the need for more recovery supports, saying many people currently ending up in prison cells are struggling with addiction and deserve a chance at a better future.



The call for bail reform has been raised at national meetings, including recent First Ministers’ gatherings, according to Moe, and is part of the provincial government’s Strong Saskatchewan Strong Canada plan.



For the people of North Battleford, and across Saskatchewan, leaders say the goal is clear: ensure safety on the streets and accountability in the courts.



Bail hearings are held to determine if a suspect can be released from custody until their trial date. The system is designed to ensure the person charged with a criminal offence will answer to the charge in court, and that their release until trial won’t pose a risk to public safety.



Under Canadian law, reasonable bail is considered a constitutional right. Anyone who is arrested is entitled to a bail hearing within 24 hours, regardless of what they are charged with.



In 2024, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association released a report arguing Canada’s bail system had a crisis of over-detention, not leniency. The CCLA report said the number of people in pre-trial detention is at a record level in Canada.



“There are clear timeframes in the Criminal Code aimed at ensuring people do not languish in pre-trial custody,” reads the report. “Bail courts across the country, however, are overburdened and inefficient, causing many people to spend days or weeks in detention before they can access a meaningful bail hearing.”