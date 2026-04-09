Sask. filmmaker brings feature film project home to Tisdale

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — Saskatchewan filmmaker Rylan Oleksyn is bringing a feature film project home to northeast Saskatchewan, blending a deeply personal story with local talent and prairie landscapes.

Born and raised in Tisdale, Oleksyn, 33, moved to Vancouver after high school and has spent the past 15 years working in film across Canada and the United States. Now, he is stepping into a lead creative role as writer-director for his first feature-length project.

“This is my first film as a writer-director,” Oleksyn told SaskToday. “I got into acting first, but I fell in love with filmmaking as a whole and became more drawn to directing and telling stories.”

The film expands on his short project Expiry Date. The short film was produced in Vancouver and later released online as a teaser. It also earned a selection at the Mammoth Film Festival in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

The feature will be shot in Tisdale in September and October, with post-production taking place across Saskatchewan.

The project is a dramatic comedy that explores the emotional and social impact of terminal illness — not only on individuals, but on those around them.

“It’s a very heavy story, but it includes moments of laughter that always seem to accompany intense situations,” Oleksyn said. “We wanted to explore the human side of it — less clinical, more experiential.”

The feature expands the short film’s narrative to include families and close relationships, examining how people might live differently if faced with limited time, Oleksyn said.

“It looks at how we would all live if we knew our expiry date was right around the corner,” he said.

The film’s visual style is still evolving, as Oleksyn collaborates with department heads to bring his vision to life. However, he said the prairie landscape will play a key role.

“We’re shooting this in a way that takes advantage of the vast prairie landscapes,” he said. “Visually, that will really stand out, especially at our budget level.”

Casting is underway, with a mix of out-of-province actors and Saskatchewan-based talent expected. Additional local casting calls are planned for later this summer.

“If anyone local has acting dreams, I’d love to get them in for an audition,” Oleksyn said. “It’s exciting to give Saskatchewan actors a chance to be part of a feature film shot right at home.”

He emphasized that the production will rely heavily on local support, calling it a “true northeast Saskatchewan effort.”

“It’s not something that happens here very often,” he said. “The support from the Town of Tisdale and people in the area has been amazing.”

The story draws from Oleksyn’s own life experiences, particularly witnessing family members navigate serious illness.

“I saw close family members deal with cancer growing up and the ripple effects it had,” he said. “Film often romanticizes that, but I wanted to show something more real — something people can see themselves in.”

While distribution plans are still undecided, Oleksyn hopes the film will reach wide audiences.

“There’s no single path anymore,” he said. “The goal is to make something that resonates broadly enough that we have options.”

One thing is certain: the film will debut at home.

“We will have a premiere at the Falkon Theatre in Tisdale when it’s ready,” he said.