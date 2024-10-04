Sask. dog handler has sights set on top dog prize

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Shaunavon’s Jamie Gardner of Sheep Creek Farms and her young border collie, Cal Sam, have earned a spot in the United States Border Collie Handlers Association (USBCHA) 2024 National Sheepdog Finals in Belle Grove, Virginia.

The event began on Sept. 30 and runs until Oct. 6. This is the first time that Gardner and any of her dogs have earned enough points throughout the season to earn a spot in such a prestigious competition.

Cal Sam will be competing in the nursery category. A dog is eligible for the Nursery Finals if its third birthday falls on or after July 1 of the year in which that Nursery Final is held. Sam is 2 years old and came to Sheep Creek Farms just this past March.

“I traded a dog we had here with a friend in exchange for Sam,” Gardner said. “After just one week of training, his natural abilities were obvious. We did some fine tuning, but Sam is basically capable of going out with the sheep and doing what he needs to do.”

Their preliminary field run in Virginia took place on Thursday, October 3 in spot 76 out of 103 entries. The runs began on Tuesday, so Gardner said that would give them a chance to watch the competition and get comfortable with their surroundings.

Gardner has never competed in an event like this before, but wasn’t nervous about attending.

“It’s not about the competition, and, I’m used to competitions anyhow. It’s just such an honour to be able to participate at this level. We’re going to go and enjoy the experience, regardless of the outcome.”

A run for nursery consists of field and pen exercises with the object of running four sheep in straight lines and driving them through gates. It is a points-based rather than timed event but you have a limited number of minutes to complete the required tasks (8-10 minutes). Points are deducted for incorrect or incomplete tasks. Approximately forty of the preliminary nursery entries will move on to the finals the following day. There is also an Open category running throughout the week for older dogs which includes the full gamut of shepherding tasks.

Gardner got her first border collie in 1996. Her passion for stock dog training and trials was ignited after watching a program on television in 1998. She’s been a K9 officer with BC Hydro and has worked in movies as an assistant animal trainer. (Doctor Dolittle, Battlestar Galactica and Snow Buddies, to name a few.)

A proud, status indigenous female from the Okanagan Band, Gardner moved to Shaunavon in 2008 with a dream and built her farm from the ground up, alongside husband, Harvey. Sheep Creek Farms offers grooming, boarding, obedience classes and other training and serves as a location for sheep dog trials and hosts clinics featuring trainers from across the country and beyond.

“It’s a tight-knit circle of dog-handlers,” Gardner said. “We help each other out and I’m so grateful for the many colleagues who are supporting me for the upcoming Nationals.”

Billie Richardson of Y-Knott Ranch in Okotoks, Alberta is the main sponsor of this team for the event.

Gardner is no stranger to awards and honours. She was presented with the first annual Bob Switzer Memorial Award during the Mankota Sheepdog Trials in late August for her dedication to training new generations of dog handlers and owners.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard my name,” she said. “Bob did tremendous things for the field and I’m extremely honoured to have received this award. I really love working with kids. It’s all about the kids for me.”

When asked what she thinks Sam and her chances are for placing in Virginia, Gardner was optimistic

“If he does what I know he can, we might have a really good chance, but I’m not focused on how we finish,” she said. “All he’s got to do is go out and run to the sheep; I’ll help him where I can, but I know I can pretty much leave it to Sam. He’s a Steady Eddy.”

Gardner’s love and respect for her teammate is obvious in the quiet understanding displayed between the two as they make their way across the practice field at Sheep Creek. The feeling appears to be mutual as Sam obeys Jamie’s firm yet gentle commands and runs to her for a quick nuzzle before he’s off and running or army-crawling toward the flock again.

“We make a great team,” Gardner said. “I love this dog.”

When the final points are tallied, it won’t matter if this team wins a ribbon or trophy; Sam is sure to hear Jamie’s reassuring command, “That’ll do.”