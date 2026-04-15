Sask. brothers help drive record at Stampede canvas auction

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

WEEKES — Two brothers from the northeast region were part of a record-setting night at the Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction, with their chuckwagon canvases drawing some of the highest bids of the evening.

Wade Salmond, of Weekes, said it was exciting to witness the momentum firsthand at the Calgary Stampede event, which brought together more than 500 people and businesses to bid on 27 chuckwagon canvases for the Calgary Stampede.

Salmond is now in his fourth year at the Calgary Stampede and reflected on how far things have come since his first year.

“I was bought for $105,000 in my first year,” he said. “Last year they were bought for $160,000 and this year, for $250,000.”

He added that the growing interest from the business community is encouraging.

“It’s great to see so many businesses bidding on the canvases,” said Salmond, noting that at least 19 companies were new bidders this year.

His brother, Evan Salmond of Hudson Bay, also saw a major jump in support. His canvas sold for $275,000 this year — a significant increase from $160,000 the previous year.

Both brothers were purchased by De Havilland Aircraft, an Alberta-based Canadian company that also secured the canvas of Preston Faithful for $225,000.

According to the company’s website, “De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited is a global leader in turboprop and special-mission aircraft.”

“Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world’s harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. De Havilland aircraft also support a wide variety of operations including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance and coastal surveillance.”

The strong showing by the Salmond brothers contributed to a historic night overall.

In a news release, the Calgary Stampede said the 2026 Canvas Auction generated a record $6.075 million in total bids, surpassing the previous high by more than $2 million.

“Calgary’s business community shattered previous records Thursday night, committing $6.075 million at the 2026 Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction presented by Play Alberta,” the release stated.

The top bid of the night reached $550,000, helping push the total well beyond the 2025 mark of $3.84 million.

The annual auction allows corporate sponsors to bid for advertising space on chuckwagon tarps during the Rangeland Derby, a marquee event at the Calgary Stampede, scheduled for July 3 to 12.