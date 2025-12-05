Sask. broadens list of criminal convictions that can prevent a name change

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

Saskatchewan has expanded the list of criminal offences for which a name change can be refused.

Now, those convicted of murder, specific designated substance offences, fraud, or anyone designated as a dangerous, long-term or high-risk offender can have their request for a name change denied, the provincial government said in a news release on Thursday.

This expansion is under the Change of Name Amendment Regulations, 2025.

Additionally, all legal change-of-name applications in Saskatchewan will now require a certified criminal record check that includes fingerprinting. This requires contacting a local police service or using an accredited third party.

“These amendments will strengthen protection for victims and the public,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a news release.

“…After consultations with local police services in the province, there is a clear consensus that those individuals convicted of serious offences cannot hide behind a new name.”

This move comes as the province is also taking steps to modernize aspects of the laws governing name changes, also outlined in the Vital Statistics Amendment Act, 2025.

Cockrill said the modernization is to accommodate a broader range of requests.

“Saskatchewan is becoming increasingly diverse, and there are some common barriers people encounter when they want to name their baby or request a name change.”

According to an earlier news release, key changes include:

• Addressing current surname limitations, allowing for more than two surnames to be registered.

• Permitting registration of single names — also known as mononyms — when the name holds cultural or religious significance.

• Removing the requirement to provide proof that a spouse is aware of a name change request to protect privacy and personal safety.

• Expanding the list of agencies that can be notified of a name change, including law enforcement.

• Enhancing the ability of the registrar to issue certificates or make necessary amendments to registrations without requiring a court order.

Approximately 1,000 people apply for a legal name change each year in Saskatchewan.

— With Regina Leader-Post files from Alec Salloum