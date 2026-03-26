Sask 2026-27 budget strengthens safety nets for producers says APAS president

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) welcomes the 2026-27 Saskatchewan Provincial Budget, recognizing the government’s significant investment in farm income stabilization while expressing concerns about funding reductions for agriculture infrastructure.

“This years budget is not really different from last year’s, although we have seen slight increased in the overall budget for agriculture, that is obviously positive and there’s slight increases to keep up with the federal contributions,” said Bill Prybylski, President of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan(APAS). “It’s good to see that the valuable resources for farmers are recognised by the government. But overall, it’s not a whole lot of news, it’s a kind of ‘do no harm’ budget to agriculture and we are happy for that.”

The Ministry of Agriculture’s budget for 2026-27 has been set at $660.8 million, marking an increase from the previous year’s $623.1 million.

The association also recognizes the province’s efforts to enhance Business Risk Management (BRM) programming with a budget of $524.3 million, reflecting a $40.5 million increase.

“I don’t believe the budget will adversely affect agriculture, I think its kind of status quo,” Prybylski said. “There are other forces that can have more impact on agriculture but the provincial budget for the most part will impact positively on agriculture.”

Notably, the AgriStability program funding has doubled to $116.3 million, with AgriInvest seeing a rise to $46.9 million. Prybylski said that will provide crucial financial support to producers during challenging times.

“The agriculture budget notably focuses on reinforcing our safety nets in times of uncertainty,” said Bill Prybylski, APAS President. “These investments are vital to support farm and ranch families who are contending with narrow margins and market volatility.”

In addition to agriculture-specific support, APAS notes important commitments to agricultural infrastructure and innovation rural Integrated Roads for Growth program funding increased to $20.35 million to maintain vital transportation corridors, Saskatchewan Chemical Fertilizer Incentive program extended to 2031 to encourage regional fertilizer production, R&D tax credit doubled to $2 million, enabling more investment in agricultural innovation that strengthens Saskatchewan’s global competitiveness.

However, APAS is concerned about reductions to the Water Security Agency’s funding, including a $12 million cut to dam and water infrastructure rehabilitation.

“Safe, reliable water infrastructure is the backbone of rural communities and agriculture,” Prybylski said. “Deferring maintenance creates long-term risks for producers who rely on these systems.”

The president added that ” If infrastructure is failing and the maintenance of dams are not done periodically, it could cause fighting, it could cause lack of water for irrigation and livestock, so there is no immediate impact of those changes in the budget, just the potential for long term effect.

“Generally speaking agriculture is benefiting from the work the Sask Party and the Sask Party Government has done particularly in terms of trade, the negotiation in reduction of tariffs particularly with China, enhancement of infrastructure that are needed for agriculture,” he added. “These are the things that the producers have been benefiting from the work that this government has done. So I think its overall positive.”

Bill stated that APAS remains committed to working with the government to prioritize investments in risk management and critical rural infrastructure that safeguards the future of Saskatchewan agriculture.

He also advised the government in the future should look into the area of PST that the farmers are facing.

“We are likely going to be looking at pretty tight margins going forward, so any help that we can get whether it is incremental, will certainly be of value. We would hope that the provincial government will put that in mind as we go forward,” the president said.