SARM names new executive director

The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has named a new Executive Director.

Daily Herald Staff

Laurel Feltin officially took over the role on Dec. 2 after Jay Meyer stepped down. SARM officially announced her appointment on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

“SARM has been my home and passion for the last 20 years, but what draws me most to this role are our members,” Feltin said in a press release. “Rural Saskatchewan people have that can-do attitude. They’re the ones who volunteer, and they’re the ones who step up to get things done. To me, being a part of that feels better than any accomplishment on my resume.”

SARM Acting President Bill Huber said he is excited to work alongside Feltin and amplify the voice of rural Saskatchewan residents.

“Having worked with Laurel these last nine years, I know first-hand the magnitude of her leadership, expertise, and work ethic,” Huber said in a press release. “It’s my absolute privilege to continue working with her as SARM steps into the province’s next chapter—one that rural Saskatchewan will significantly influence, structure, and write.”

Feltin will be in attendance for the organization’s annual convention on March 11-13. She said that although her role has changed, her number one goal hasn’t.

“As someone who’s come up through SARM and benefited from the mentoring and care of those before me, I can tell you that Iprofoundly understand the value of being of service to others,” she said. “That’s why I really want my focus this year to be on building relationships. That means seeing me walking around at conventions, not just shaking hands but asking members questions about what really matters to them.

“Yes, we hear their resolutions at sessions, but that’s not the same as getting a chance to touch base and find out what really matters to people at home. So that’s my goal this year—listening, learning, and building relationships. I can’t imagine time more well spent.”