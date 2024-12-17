Santa Lab provides science approved by elves at the Science Centre

The Prince Albert Science Centre in the Gateway Mall celebrated the season with their Santa Lab on Saturday.

Sandra Williams, chair of the Science Centre, said they were trying to connect science and the season with activities at the Science Centre.

“What we’re doing is a lot of interactive science based hands on learning with robotics and snap circuits and our harmonograph and Lego Stamping,” Williams said.

“We’re calling it Elf endorsed science because in Santa’s workshop he has so many elves. We spoke to the Elves and these are some of the cool things that they do up North, make slime make while making cards, obviously and making cards, building animation and then building robotics for all of the children around the world to enjoy.”

Williams said it was nice to do some holiday themed events at this time of year.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Sandra Williams of the Prince Albert Science Centre helped to create Christmas Cards at the Science Centre’s Santa Lab on Saturday Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Stop motion Lego animation was another activity at the Prince Albert Science Centre’s Santa Lab on Saturday.

She explained that in the New Year the Science Centre will be opening on days when teachers in Prince Albert are on Professional Development Days and offering Day Camps called STEAM Camps at the Science Centre.

“That’s going to start at the end of January because there’s two professional development days at the end of January for students in our city and surrounding areas, so people should look out in their school newsletters for information about that, and then on our website,” William said.

“We see a need in the for working parents whose children are going to school and when there’s a professional development day, parents need something for their own children to do, so we’re trying to see how that will go,” she added.

Williams said these STEAM Camps show the continuing connection to education in Prince Albert.

“The yearly Science Fair is a connection with education and then our events here at the Science Center we tend to try to add the word lab to it. Those are all educational based and one of our buzzwords that we like to use is edutainment, so it’s education and entertainment put together.” she explained.

Williams encouraged everyone to look for more information at princealbertsciencecentre.ca or at their Facebook page.

“We are just very, very happy with the support that we get from looking to see more people attend our events,” Williams said.