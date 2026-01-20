Sanctum 36 Hour Challenge raises more than $380,000 across Saskatchewan

Daily Herald

A challenge that saw local community leaders spend 36 hours taking part in a fundraising exercise that simulating some of the struggles homeless residents face in Saskatchewan has raised $381,355.

Sanctum Care Group announced the fundraising total on Jan. 13. The Prince Albert portion of the challenge took place on Sept. 25, and featured 10 community leaders who swapped the basic comforts of their homes and offices for donated clothes and a scripted profile based on real stories of people who face homelessness and chronic illness.

“On behalf of everyone at Sanctum Care group we thank you for your incredible support,” Sanctum Care Group co-founder and executive director Katelyn Roberts said. “Our target was $400,000 but because of your generosity we raised $381,355 in funds that will directly support the vital programming offered by Sanctum Care Group across Saskatchewan. It was a real demonstration of the support for our organization and the work that we do in the community in Prince Albert, for sure.”

The challenge started in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 25 and lasted until the evening of Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. The event left participants with not just sore feet, but a totally different and humbling insight into beliefs, opinions, struggles, and challenges brought about by homelessness.

“This year was the first year we did it in Prince Albert, the first time we did it in two locations,” Roberts said. “It was really insightful to gain an understanding of the unique challenges that exist from city to city across this province. “It was also really important for us as an organization that already has services in Prince Albert and is looking to expand more of our services into Prince Albert.”

Looking into the nearest future, Roberts outlined what the funds they raised will be used for.

“We are hoping to expand our mom-baby program so we currently operate our Prenatal Outreach Resource Team (PORT) in Prince Albert. The funds raised in part will go towards our goal of opening up a Sanctum 1.5 in Prince Albert, which is an inpatient home.”

Sanctum 1.5 is an already existing centre in Saskatoon but the organization hopes to expand to that level in Prince Albert.

While the 2025 challenges was a success, Roberts said they have not decided whether the 36 hour challenge will return in 2026.

Still, she said Sanctum was grateful for those who volunteered to be a part of it.

“The participants this year were really insightful and really took on the challenge and the importance of what that challenge does which is shed a light on the people in our community who are struggling,” she said. “We are really grateful for the personal and financial commitments of all of the participants.

“Also, we really felt embraced by the City of Prince Albert and many incredible organizations that operate in Prince Albert and grateful for all of the support and the recognition that there is more work to be done to support our homeless population.”