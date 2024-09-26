Samuel MacLeod Business Award winner to run for Sask. United Party in Batoche

Former Samuel McLeod Business Award winner Erin Nicole Spencer will be representing the Saskatchewan United Party in the constituency of Batoche in the fall provincial election.

Spencer got her start in the beauty business, opening a lash extension studio that earned her the Samuel McLeod Young Entrepreneur Award in 2018. Spencer spent much of her life in Prince Albert, but has since moved to Warman, and hopes to be the next Batoche MLA after incumbent Delbert Kirsch announced he would not seek re-election.

This will be her first time running for political office.

“I just feel that our province is at a time where we really are needing change,” Spencer said. “I just believe in standing up for the people of Saskatchewan and I think that the party that I am running for has the common-sense solutions that would be able to help our province to thrive.”

Spencer said the main issues she hears from people is that they’re struggling with the cost of living and affordability and also healthcare, especially in the rural areas.

“I would like to be a candidate that really listens to the people and the concerns that they have,” Spencer said. “I take those concerns very seriously.”

Spencer said the United Party would reduce the PST by half if elected. She said that would help people save money, and reduce the cost on important goods. She said the party would also cut the Gas Tax, which would help rural residents who travel for a variety of services.

“It’s something that’s going to give substantial savings to the people right away,” she said.

Spencer said there also needs to be an audit “of the entire system.” She said the province needs to do a better job of attracting medical professionals and convincing them to stay in Saskatchewan, and that starts with an audit to ensure resources are being spent properly.

This will be Spencer’s first time running for public office. She said she wants to create positive change through advocacy and community action.

“A lot of people have lost a lot of hope in the fact that there could be change, and I think that’s because they are feeling that people who are in the political sphere are a little bit out of touch with what they are feeling and what they’re needs are,” she said. “I really want to advocate and listen to people.”

Spencer is the third candidate to announce her intent to run in Batoche. Saskatchewan Rivers School Board trustee Darlene Rowden will run for the Saskatchewan Party, while postal worker and former school board trustee Trina Miller will run for the NDP.

The 2024 provincial election will take place on or before Oct. 28.