‘Sam and the Big Bridge’ shows how confidence can be built

Shelley A. Leedahl

Sask Books Reviews

Multi-genre writer Maureen Ulrich has released a new illustrated softcover for children, and its moving conclusion left me with a lump in my throat.

The Lampman-area author is no stranger to the pen: she’s previously published the Jessie Mac Hockey Series of novels; the YA alternative history series, Winds of Change; the middle grade novel Kimeto’s Journey; and a poetry book, Something’s Different, described as “A COVID journal in verse.”

When it comes to writing for young people, Ulrich clearly knows her audience. In her first children’s picture book, Sam and the Big Bridge, the former teacher-turned-author delivers a short tale about two brothers, Sam and Derek, and her initial three words set the stage for the story: “Sam was anxious.”

Interestingly, Sam is the elder brother, and he’s concerned that his little brother might get hurt on the playground swing or monkey bars, or that he might leap into the swimming pool “without his waterwings,” or even fail to check for cars when he crosses a street. Sam even worries in his dreams: his mother says she’s signed the boys up for “Ninja camp,” and that night Sam “dreamed of Ninjas with glittering eyes.”

Ulrich effectively describes how Sam’s mental anxiety manifests physically via a dry mouth and itchy skin, and when they arrive at the large Ninja park, “Sam’s chest grew tighter when he saw children running and jumping on the huge equipment.” His mother assures him that he can opt out of the day camp, but the boy wants to try the various challenges, and shakily does so, but the rope bridge gets the better of him, and younger Derek asks his brother why he was “screaming” when “Everyone else [at the camp] was having fun.”

The book’s American illustrator, Matt Gonya, conveys Sam’s fearfulness via a strong use of colour and facial expressions. Gonya uses “gestural, digital illustrations” that “are designed to look like ink and watercolour.” The main character’s anxiety is particularly conspicuous when contrasted against the other children at camp, who are running, climbing and smiling.

Sam is left with “a hard lump” in his stomach. Fortunately, he figures out on his own that he must return to the camp the next day and face his fears, completing the various activity challenges at his own pace, with his highly supportive mother and brother cheering him on.

I won’t give away the ending of this touching story, but I will say that the book demonstrates how everyone is different, and that it’s okay not to be “a Ninja”—even in an innocuous, playground context—if one isn’t comfortable with what that requires. The ending is resonant and delightful, and it gently shows how confidence can be built step, by step, by step. It also conveys the important message that a mother’s love and pride in her children is unconditional.

Writing is meant to evoke emotion; if it does, the author has done her job. Congratulations to you, Maureen Ulrich. Your story is indeed a success.

Sam and the Big Bridge is written by Maureen Ulrich, illustrated by Matt Gonya, and published by Flatlands Press. It is available at your local bookstore or from the Saskatchewan Publishers Group.