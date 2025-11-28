Salvation Army’s Toy Project gets boost from Klassic Kruizers

The Klassic Kruisers Kar Klub of Prince Albert supported the Salvation Army’s Christmas Toy project by donating toy cars alongside other items and a cash donation on Wednesday.

“The Klassic Kruisers is a family orientated community minded Car club and the Salvation Army is family oriented,” Klassic Kruisers Kar Klub president Les Nemish said. “You can see what they do supports the less fortunate families in the City. The Klassic Kruisers are part of the city and the city supports us, so this is just us giving back to the city.”

For the past 21 years, the Salvation Army pair of Major Ed Dean and Charlotte Dean have been making sure that kids in Prince Albert have Toys to celebrate their Christmas. They carry out a Toy drive every year and share the same to kids from age three to 13. They may accommodate kids over 13 if possible especially if attending to a family. Sometimes provision is made for zero to 3yrs kids.

Last year the Salvation Army shared toys to about 761 families. This year, more than 300 have registered online on the first few days . Registration will close on Dec. 1.

Major Ed Dean said this will enable them to make adequate plans for all the families that will be registered for the event.

“This is a wonderful way to kick off the season,” Dean said. “We will serve quite a number of families this year. As a matter of fact, calls are still coming to register the children for application for toys.”

Dean said they will keep serving the community right up until Christmas Day, but the Toy distribution will be done from Dec. 15-17 from 10 a.m. until about 4p.m.

The registration can be online, through phone, in-person. There are some agencies that have also called to register for their groups.

“We don’t want to see any child left behind at Christmas time,” Dean said.

Parents will come in their their children and pick out a toy with the help of volunteers and guides.

Dean said they are still looking for donations of unwrapped toys.

“Anything that comes into the building will be unwrapped because we do not want a child traumatised by what may be inappropriate,” Ed said. “Sometimes there are essential items like Shampoos, diapers etc that the family may need, we also give that too.”

Donations can be dropped up up until Christmas Eve, but anything that comes after that will be kept and used for emergencies when they arise or for the beginning of next year if it remains.

Dean said the goal is to give families hope at Christmas.

“It’s not a hand out, it’s a hand up,” he said. “Part of that hand up is giving them hope that ‘I hope next year I don’t need to be here.’”

Charlotte Dean added that “We have had families that came up and say, I want to make a donation because I had received, so this year I want to come back and give.”

For those who want to donate towards the Salvation Army Christmas toy project, please contact them at (306) 763-6078 or through the email at princealbertcc.info@salvationarmy.ca. or drop them at the Salvation Army in Prince Albert.