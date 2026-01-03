Salvation Army moves core services to Union Centre as winter operations stabilize

After a week of operating from temporary locations following the Christmas Day fire, the Salvation Army has transitioned core services to the Union Centre, where overnight warming, meals, and additional daytime supports are now operating.

The Salvation Army’s Major Ed Dean said the Union Centre provides the space and accessibility needed to continue services during the winter months.

“The Union Centre services will have the overnight warming centre, which will run from 10 p.m. till 8 a.m.,” Dean said. “It will have the lunch meal that normally was at 11 o’clock, 11 till 12 o’clock.”

Dean said starting next week, the Salvation Army will also operate an afternoon warming centre out of the Union Centre, where clothing will be available and a housing support worker will be on duty.

Dean said the move to the Union Centre is expected to last through the winter and potentially longer.

“We are here now for the winter months,” he said. “We’ve been told that we can be here until September if we need to.”

While core services have moved to the Union Centre, Dean said other Salvation Army operations are being handled elsewhere. Chapel services and office space are currently being shared at the Church of the Nazarene.

The Union Centre was chosen because it was available, appropriately sized, and accessible.

“This building was open, there wasn’t anything going on in it, and it’s the right size,” Dean said. “We can do a dining room and warming centre quite easily in here.”



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

The main hall inside the Union Centre is prepared to accommodate overnight warming centre operations after the Salvation Army secured the space for winter services.

Dean says the move does create challenges, particularly financial ones. The Salvation Army owned its former building, but the Union Centre is a leased space.

“There’s a cost to leasing,” he said. “We owned our building, so there was no lease cost, and now we’re having to pay a lease.”

Dean said some grant funding tied to warming centre operations is being redirected to cover costs, but donations remain important.

“More donations absolutely will help,” he said. “Insurance never covers everything, and it’s much too early to say what exactly they will or will not cover.”

Union Centre representative Mat Derworiz, president of the Prince Albert and District Labour Council, said the decision to host the Salvation Army services was made quickly once the need became clear.

“Mayor Bill Powalinsky approached me Christmas night after they had their emergency meeting at City Hall,” Derworiz said. “Of course, the answer was absolutely.”

Derworiz said the Union Centre was prepared over the course of about a week.

“They’ve brought in their own fridges and freezers just to increase capacity,” he said. “But now major changes have had to be done so far.”

Derworiz said the Union Centre is being used as a warm-up shelter rather than a sleeping shelter.

“This is a place to come in, warm up, have coffee, maybe enjoy a meal,” he said. “We have chairs and tables for over 200 people, though we don’t anticipate that many in a night.”

The agreement to host the Salvation Army services is being handled on a month-to-month basis.

“It will depend on the need of the Salvation Army,” Derworiz said. Dean said coordination between community partners has allowed the transition to happen smoothly. He credited organizations including the YWCA, Prince Albert Grand Council Urban Services, security services, and volunteer groups for helping with transportation, staffing, and meals.

Dean also urged patience as investigations into the fire continue.

“Nobody knows yet what the cause was,” he said. “We need to stop pointing fingers.”

Despite the challenges, Dean said the focus remains on continuing services and looking ahead.

“The Salvation Army is alive,” he said. “We are not going away. We are just having to change where we’re at and what we’re doing at this time.”

Dean said those wishing to donate can do so through the Salvation Army website, the Prince Albert Salvation Army Facebook page, or by calling the office at 306-763-6078.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca