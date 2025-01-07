Salvation Army meets $100,000 goal for Christmas Kettle Campaign

A few more numbers have to be finalized, but the Salvation Army in Prince Albert has met their $100,000 fundraising goal for their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Major Charlotte Dean said that as of Tuesday they are sitting at nearly $99,000, with an extra $1,000 in donations expected to come through the mail.

According to Dean, the year overall was positive with many people coming out to man the kettles.

“I think it was a really good year,” she said. “We definitely saw a lot more Kettle volunteers numerically out than last year so that was really good. I think people were maybe just getting used to the online system, but this year we also had kettle coordinators that did the phone calls for us.

“All in all, I think it was a really good year. I mean people were coming and knocking on the door all the time saying, ‘I just want to make sure I get my donation in.’ We really felt very supported and I’m confident that we’ll probably tip over the goal once we get everything,” she added.

In addition to the wait for mail donations, Dean said they are also waiting on totals for the final few online donations, which are not immediately available. She said those donations will also help put them over the top.

Along with volunteers who worked the kettles, the Salvation Army received support from the Klassic Kruizers, the St. Alban’s Donkeys and Walmart with Fill the Kettle Day, among others.

Dean said it was difficult describe just how important it was to have that community support.

“I don’t know how to put it into words, really, just to have people verbally through phone calls, through dropping by, offering to ring bells for a couple of hours, bringing in toys, trying to match donations,” Dean said.

“I mean, it has been amazing just to know that there’s that many people out there who say, ‘hey, yes, we care, we’re behind you, and we’re going to make this happen.’ It’s been amazing. Our hearts are overflowing. Let’s put it that way.”

Dean thanked the entire community for their support over the Christmas season.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. We really count on that one time of year, right. That’s kind of our primary fundraising (event). It isn’t that we aren’t going to still try to do other things through the year, but that’s really when we count on people coming through so for putting up with us for putting up with all those emails and phone calls begging you to ring bells, thank you,” she said.

“We know it’s tough. It’s tough going at that time of the year but we’re so appreciative of everybody who just stepped up and said we want to help,” Dean added.

