Salvation Army announces new location for Plates of Hope

The second Plates of Hope fundraiser for the Salvation Army has taken on more significance after a fire destroyed the organization’s Central Avenue building on Christmas Day.

Plates of Hope organizing committee member Jeannette Eddolls they had to change the venue to Plaza 88 because of the fire but they hope the incident will inspire residents to support the March 14 event.

“We’ve had to readjust it a little bit,” Eddolls said. “Our venue has changed. Our original (location) for this year was the Salvation Army site. And the size has changed, definitely….

“We’re going to be able to double our plates probably. Instead of 150, we can move as high as 320. We’re really hoping we sell 320 seats.”

The event will include musical entertainment, although Eddolls said are waiting for final confirmation before announcing who will perform. They will also have a mocktail bar as opposed to an alcoholic bar, plus a silent auction and a program.

Major Charlotte and Major Ed Dean will speak. The program will also include a running PowerPoint.

The original event featured the work of local photographer Shannon Parenteau who captured portraits of about 50 individuals who use the bagged lunch program provided by the Prince Albert Salvation Army six days a week.

Eddolls said Duane Braaten has taken the lead on finding sponsors and they will be acknowledged during the program.

There will also be an opportunity for people to buy a plate for one meal in the Salvation Army feeding program.

“We’re calling it Opportunities to Buy a Plate at $5 a piece,” Eddolls said. “That’ll take place at the event. I think we’ll probably have a station, and so people can purchase that. It’s another opportunity to contribute.”

Eddolls said it is good to have the event back. She said Plates of Hope gives the Salvation Army a higher profile in a positive way, and helps highlight the services they provide.

Tickets went on sale via Eventbrite over the weekend for $125.

“Members of the community can go to Eventbrite, find us, and purchase dinner tickets,” she explained. “We’d encourage people to do so earlier than later because we do anticipate it’s going to be a sellout.”

The event has brought back Randy Whitter as caterer much like the first Plates of Hope in 2025.

“By changing location, we’ve been able to hang on to Randy Whitter as being our caterer. He’s right there on site, so it’s easier for him to cater right within the same building,” she said.

Eddolls added that events like Plates of Hope are an example of ways that non-profits can raise their profile in Prince Albert.

“I think anytime we do a not-for-profit event in the community, it raises the profile of that agency,” she said.

She explained that The Salvation Army provides about 37,000 meals a year and Plates of Hope will help fund those efforts. According to the organization, the cost of each meal the Salvation Army provides is around $5 per plate which is why the $5 meal is a part of the fundraiser.

“It brings it to the forefront for the patrons that are coming to the dinners like, oh, I can actually buy a dinner for $5 and somebody’s going to get a nice hot meal. They’re getting a nice hot meal right over there right now.

She explained that the $5 cost shows that to make a hot meal costs about as much as a couple of cups of coffee. Eddolls said that people can buy as many of the meals as they see fit. Suporters who purchase four or more meals are eligible for a tax deductible receipt.

The Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation will be the Platinum Sponsor for the Plates of Hope. The Foundation will be matching all donations up to the first $50,000 raised. She said that Jenkins had already made a significant donation to help Plates of Hope as the Warming Centre and feeding program restarts in the Union Centre.

She said that to keep the program as it is at the new location is a massive undertaking.

According to Eddolls, The Salvation Army has already spent $7,000 on groceries alone since the fire and restart. This is not just groceries but items such as can openers, spices and other essentials for making meals.

The second Plates of Hope is on Saturday, March 14 at Plaza 88. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner ticket sales will close on March 8.

The first Plates of Hope raised $65,000 in support of The Salvation Army.

