Salvation Army 2024 Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Salvation Army in Prince Albert has kicked off its 2024 Kettle Campaign for this year’s Christmas and it promises to be another busy season for the officers and their volunteers.

The Christmas Kettle campaign not only helps pay for hampers and gifts, it also supports regular outreach efforts during the rest of the year. That includes Salvation Army meal programs, which have seen demand increase significantly.

“It is important to us because the funds that come in through our Christmas kettle campaign go directly right back into our community,” Major Ed Dean of the Prince Albert Salvation Army said. “We have fed over 50,000 meals this past year. It has been important. That is what helps to fund that important piece of our community.

“We are doing toy hampers, (and) registration is on right now. They can go online to register or they can call the office. That registration will end on Nov. 30,” he added.

There are many different ways to give this year such as the Classic red pot, the tip-tap pot on each kettle stands, or counter tops at a few select businesses in Prince Albert.

The campaign started on Nov 21 and will run until Dec. 24. The Salvation Army services families with children under the ages of 12 who are in need.

“We are well on our way,” Dean said. “It will be a busy season…. There are about 800 kettle shifts to fill, so if somebody would like to give back to the community, two hours ringing a bell at a kettle would be wonderful for us,” said Dean.

The Kettles offers diverse opportunities to residents like watching a dance, or a music performer or even meet and old friend.

“The campaign not only helps provide food hampers, gifts, and other things but is aimed at making Christmas brighter for those who are less fortunate,” Dean said.

Residents can also bring donations to the Salvation Army building, or they can go to salvationarmy.ca. There is a drop-down menu where residents can designate Prince Albert as the community they would like to donate to. Donations can also be mailed to 900 Central Avenue, Prince Albert, S6V 4V3.

“I will say thank you to those that have given, (and) those that are intending to give,” Dean said. “Come out have a good time, please support the worthwhile cause that’s what it is because its neighbors helping neighbors.”

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald