Sage Hill Young Writers’ Workshop encourages Prince Albert youth to write

Lexi Saldana

Daily Herald

Until July 24, the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library will be hosting The Sage Hill Young Writers’ Workshop–a space for youth aged 11 to 15 to learn about writing as a craft and as a profession while being surrounded by like-minded peers.

Somatic therapist and workshop facilitator, Shauna Eveleigh Harris, said the program helps aspiring and casual writers alike to improve their skills through writing activities in various genres, and foster community by daily connection exercises. Harris adds that kids in this age group are closer to their imagination compared to those older.

“The fantasy world of the imagination is still really accessible. A lot of times as adults that goes away and you have to remember,” she said. “I think it’s more available to them–the belief that they can be artists.”

Harris’s social work and therapist background has enabled her to create a classroom that students feel comfortable in.

“It’s funny because some of the students today said that they feel like coming together in this group feels like group therapy and that writing is therapy,” she said. “A lot of them identify as neurodivergent and on the autism spectrum, so not only writing, but being together with other folks who identify as neurodivergent and on the spectrum is helpful to be with people who understand you.”

Aside from creating a community for youth to build confidence in their artistic writing, the program is also free to reduce financial barriers, made possible by a partnership with the Prince Albert Public Library and a variety of funders including the Prince Albert and Area Community Foundation, SK Arts, SaskCulture and Canada Council—allowing accessibility to a safe, constructive and educational environment.

“My intention for writing is for writing’s sake,” said Harris. “Writing’s a practice. Keep writing no matter what. So for me in particular, as a facilitator of this program, my intention is always say what you want to say. No good, no bad, just writing.”

Students encouraging others to join the program. — Lexi Saldana / Daily Herald

Students of the program encourage those interested in participating to join, stating that the event is for learning, improving writing and making lifelong friends. Harris encourages parents to support their children’s work.

“Have them read it out loud to you and don’t comment,” she said. “I’m not saying be a blank screen, but as a parent, ask the writer, ‘What are you writing? Tell me more. Oh wow, where’d you get that idea?’ Let it be what it is, not everything has to be publishable.”

On July 24, the Sage Hill Young Writers’ Workshop will be hosting a reading event at the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library where youth can share their work with the public, and for the public to engage with their work.