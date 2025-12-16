Safe Driving Week Update: Sask RCMP intercept more than 100 drivers who consumed alcohol or drugs

From Dec. 1-7, the Saskatchewan RCMP held several traffic operations across Saskatchewan as part of National Safe Driving Week and National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day (Dec.6).

The compiled results of these traffic operations show officers stopped 4,446 vehicles; issued 1,161 citations (930 for speeding or aggressive driving, 126 for distracted driving, 105 for seat belts not being worn); and removed 106 drivers who had consumed alcohol and/or drugs prior to driving.

Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services Operations Officer Lee Knelsen urged residents to drink responsibly so police don’t see so many impaired drivers.

“Driving while impaired with drugs and/or alcohol continues to be a significant concern in this province. Statistics show that impairment was a contributing factor in 30% of fatal collisions on Saskatchewan roads in 2025,” Knelsen said in a press release. “We’re in this with you; we will continue to be on the road and test drivers. During this holiday season, when celebrations are a given, simply do not drive when you plan on drinking or using drugs.”

Of these 106 drivers taken off the roads, 24 drivers were criminally charged with alcohol-related impaired driving, 2 drivers were criminally charged with drug-related impaired driving, 34 drivers were sanctioned with driver’s licence suspensions for recent alcohol consumption, 46 drivers were sanctioned with driver’s licence suspensions for recent drug consumption.

Police officers with Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services, municipal Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) and Saskatchewan RCMP detachments conducted the targeted patrols and check-stops to promote safe driving behaviours and take impaired drivers off the roads.

