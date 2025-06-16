RVRR launches Resilience Company 100 as demand for services grows

The River Valley Resilience Retreat (RVRR) has recently launched the Resilience Company 100.

Evert Botha of RVRR said that the idea has been floating around for a year but the organization decided to launch it for PTSD Awareness Month in June.

“(We’re really looking for individuals, families, businesses, organisations, associations, (and) unions to commit to $1,000 a year to help us with our capital project, then also to help fill the gaps,” Botha said.

Botha said the RVRR has seen an increase in demand for its services. While the organization does have donors, plus support from the province, the Legion Sask Command, several local Legions including Duck Lake, firefighters associations and charities, Botha said they could use more financial support.

“From a numbers point of view, in 2019 it was an $8,000 or $10,000 operation,” Botha said. “We’re now at half million dollars.

“It costs money to keep the lights on (and) every single time the phone gets answered, getting the message out there, making sure that there is somebody to walk alongside somebody on this journey to resilience.”

Botha said that Resilience 100 Companies are encouraged to support the RVRR if they have been beneficiaries of services from first responders.

There was also a special table at the “Boots, Badges and Fiddles Dinner & Dance Fundraiser” on Saturday night at the St. Louis Community Hall.

The RVRR recognized Prairie Cannabis as the first business to come up and support the Resilience Company 100. The company is committing more than $1,000, something Botha said they are grateful for.

Botha said that even though the RVRR is Prince Albert adjacent and located in the RM of Prince Albert, they support people from all over the province and Canada.

“(It’s) coast to coast,” Botha said. “I know from the stateside there’s people who are kicking their tires as well, so we want to make sure that our message gets provincially.”

The retreat is a non-profit initiative based south of Prince Albert. It was created to serve those who dedicate their lives to public safety, including RCMP officers, volunteer firefighters, emergency medical responders, and even sectors overlooked such as tow truck drivers or funeral workers. The aim is to offer mental health programming, peer support and a safe space for healing, particularly in smaller communities across Saskatchewan where services are limited.

Botha said that the footprint of RVRR has continued to grow.

"We're not the rickety row of tents on the north Saskatchewan River anymore. That's grown and kudos to (co-founders) Jeff (Reeder) and Michelle (McKeaveney) and the team. We have got to thank the province for their support as well because they have come alongside and uplifted us as has the Legion and our many donors and supporters who are putting a lot of money into making sure that we can meet our goals," Botha said.