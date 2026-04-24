Rush and Rock will clash in National Lacrosse playoffs

Aidan Jaager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Win and you host. It was that simple for the Saskatchewan Rush, who are now posed to take on the Toronto Rock in the National Lacrosse League playoffs.

The Rush also saved their best moment of the end of the season. Last Saturday they pulled out a 10-9 overtime thriller against the Rock at home in the final game of the regular season.

The single elimination quarter-final rematch will now see the third-seeded Rock on Saturday at 7 p.m. at SaskTel Centre.

The winner will advance to a best-of-three series semifinal.

The Rush reached six wins faster than any previous season, on route to a nine-game winning streak that lasted two months. In February, the team was 10-1, dwindling off later in the season when they lost five of their seven games.

Rush forward Ryan Keenan leads the team with 95 points this season, while forward Robert Church has a team-leading 37 goals through 18 regular season games.

Rock 13-year veteran and forward Mark Matthews co-leads with rookie CJ Kirst for a team best 71 points. First was selected first overall by the Rock in the 2025 NLL Draft, and also leads the team with 34 goals.

Transition, defence and goaltender stat leaders

Two-way Rush player Jake Boudreau leads with 22 points, while defenceman Ryan Barnable leads with 13 points. B.C.-born goaltender Frank Scigliano has 12 wins and five losses, allowing 161 goals on 765 shots faced.

Rock transition specialist Sam English leads with 28 points, while defenceman Latrell Harris leads with 14 points. Goaltender Nick Rose has seven wins and three losses, allowing 93 goals on 501 shots faced.

The Rush are 7-2 at home and 5-4 on the road this season, while the Rock were 6-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.

Recent playoff experience

From 2022 to 2024, the Rush missed the Playoffs for three consecutive seasons. That changed in 2025 when the green-and-black defeated the Georgia Swarm 13-9 in a single-game elimination at home in the quarterfinals, going on to beat the Halifax Thunderbirds in the semifinals in the best-of-three series.

The Rush then faced the Buffalo Bandits in the NLL finals where they lost in Game 3.

The Buffalo Bandits eliminated the Rock in two games in 2022, 2023, and 2024, all in the semifinals. The Rock did not qualify for the postseason in 2025.