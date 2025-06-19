Runners hit the trail for annual Summit Run

Uko Akpanuko

Runners from across the Prince Albert area hit the Rotary Trail for 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km races at the annual Summit Run on Saturday, June 14.

Participants arrived to find cool and cloudy conditions, but race organizer Lisa Evans said the conditions turned out great.

“It was a fantastic turnout and really shows the dedication of runners,” she said. “They come rain or shine and in a year when the rain was really needed, we really appreciated that.”

Evans said nearly 200 runners came out for the Summit Run. She said the event has remained popular due to the fact that it’s engrained in the community.

“Runners look forward to doing it again year after year and maybe bettering their time,” Evans said. “We also have runners that come because of the extras. We’ve got great local support from the businesses, (and) little things like getting a race medal whether you finish the 2km, 5km or 10km. I think all these things make the difference.”



The kids summit run was great to behold as young runners turned out and participated to the delight of their parents and other guests.



“It’s really a great way for people who were active in the community as parents to be able to show their kids what it’s like,” Evans said. “The kids look forward to doing an event in which they have seen mum and dad doing. They get to do their own race.”



The organizers of the run are already getting set for next year’s run especially with the success recorded in this year’s event.



The 2025 Summit Run had about 200 runners and participants, both adults and children.



“We look forward to planning a race for the community again,” Evans added.

The proceeds from this year’s race will be donated to the new Ronald McDonald House under construction in Prince Albert.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

