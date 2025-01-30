Rumour Mill happy to support NEOSS Girls Night fundraiser

A special fundraiser for North East Outreach and Support Services (NEOSS), Girls Night Out featuring Rumour Mill is coming to the Star City Elks Hall on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Rumour Mill, from British Columbia are composed of lifelong friends Aline Deanna and Anna Katrina, and their touring band.

“Obviously we’re best friends. We grew up and we also went to music college together, so this is sort of our project that combines both of our styles of songwriting and playing,” Deanna explained. “We kind of say that I bring sort of the more country folk aspect and then Anna brings more of like the indie pop electric kind of aspect.”

The tour is part of the OSAC (Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils) and Rumour Mill is coming because of the Melfort Arts Council. An OSAC release states that Their 4-piece band live show highlights songs from their recent album, ‘What She Said.’

She said that being best friends really helped their dynamic as a band. This will be the band’s first tour of Saskatchewan.

“It’s definitely like a melding of genres but it works really well because of our relationship,” Deanna said.

“We have been in Saskatchewan before where we attended the OSAC Conference in Regina and that was really fun. Everybody there was super friendly and then so far just talking to everybody on the tour and getting things ready. Everyone has just been so friendly and helpful and accommodating, so we’re really looking forward to, to visiting and meeting all these people in person.”

The event is a fundraiser for NEOSS and will be held at the Star City Elks Hall.

Established in 1984 by a dedicated group of people, NEOSS focuses on meaningful action to empower families and individuals facing safety and wellness crises. With a reputation for support service provision in Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin and surrounding areas, NEOSS remains dedicated to building strong community supports and partnering with stakeholders to enhance family and individual safety.

NEOSS recently completed a very successful community funded capital project to build the facilities on McKendry Avenue in Melfort. NEOSS operates a 16 bed Emergency Family Violence Shelter and a 12 bed Emergency Receiving Home for children under age 12 in the North East Region, as well as providing Family Violence Outreach counselling services, Melfort Youth Evolution and runs the 24-7 Emergency Crisis Line for the area.

Deanna said that they are happy to help support NEOSS.

“The fundraiser is just really awesome,” she said. “We love to be a part of anything like that. It’s so important to give back in the community and just to be present together for moments like that. It raises awareness and reminds us that nobody’s alone and we’re there, ready to help each other if we need it.”

She also likes the theme for the evening for the show, which will be opened by Telemiracle performer from Melfort, Shelby Murphy. Deanna said they are proud to take part.

“It’s perfect,” she said. “It’s a girl’s night out theme and we do have an honorary man in the band. I think it’s nice to be representing mostly females in our band. You see men—mostly men—on stage still. We haven’t really equalled that out yet.

The evening will feature a parmesan chicken dinner by We Love to Cook Catering, bidding on silent auction items and the opening set by Shelby Murphy. Tickets are available through the Melfort Arts Council website until Jan, 30. Doors are at 5 p.m., supper is at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.