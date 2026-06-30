Rudolph selected fourth overall, three Raiders taken at 2026 NHL Draft

A childhood dream came to realization for three members of the Prince Albert Raiders over the weekend.

Daxon Rudolph (4th overall, Buffalo Sabres), Michal Orsulak (79th overall, Detroit Red Wings) and Jonah Sivertson (113th overall, Vegas Golden Knights) were all selected in the 2026 NHL Draft that took place in Buffalo over the weekend.

The biggest surprise of the draft for many came in the first round when Buffalo selected Rudolph with the fourth overall selection. Buffalo had previously acquired the pick from the Chicago Blackhawks as part of a package that sent Bowen Byram to the windy city.

Heading into the draft, it was widely thought that either Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars) or Chase Reid (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds) would be the first rearguard off the board.

Speaking to the media after he was selected on Friday, Rudolph says he didn’t even have a conversation with the Sabres until the day of the draft.

“I actually didn’t speak with them at the combine and then they made the (Byram) trade. I spoke with them this morning, so that was my interview with them and their staff. I kind of realized it could be a possibility that I’d be selected (by Buffalo). The defense in this draft is very elite and talented guys who I’m buddies with a lot of them. To be selected, it’s a good feeling and I’ll never forget it.”

For Rudolph, the dream of being drafted into the NHL has been with him since he was a young child growing up in Lacombe, Alberta.

After being the first overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Rudolph shined in a Raider uniform. In 132 regular season games, he tallied 35 goals and 84 assists from the blueline. He added 39 points in 30 playoff games helping the Raiders reach the WHL Finals this past season.

Rudolph says playing for the Raiders was a major part of his development for the NHL.

“I think the moment where I realized I can really do this is when I got selected first into the WHL by Prince Albert, you realize that you got an opportunity at this and you keep your head down and keep working and you can maybe do it.”

“They helped me so much to prepare for the NHL. It was so much fun playing there, going to the finals. I think what I developed most over the years is just being hard to play against, and I think my offensive game took a jump this year as well. So those are two things that I worked on a lot this season, and I’m so fortunate to play hockey in Prince Albert.”

Like many prospects at the draft, Rudolph had some images with special meaning to him on his jacket that he wore on the special night.

“They all mean so much to me.” Rudolph told the media in Buffalo. “On the right side, I got pictures of me when I’m younger playing hockey and me playing for Team Canada and things like that and then on the left side I got family and friends who obviously support me and do so much for me. I’d say those guys probably mean the most. Then in the center at the back I got pictures of me playing in Prince Albert with my teammates and covered by the draft logo as well. All three mean so much to me in their own ways and I was very fortunate to get them displayed on my blazer today.”

In the third round, the Detroit Red Wings called Michal Orsulak’s name. Orsulak was the first round import selection in 2025. He posted a 2.22 Goals Against Average and a .907 save percentage in 36 games for Prince Albert. He was one of 32 goaltenders selected in the draft, the most since 2004.

Jonah Sivertson was the final Raider to be selected, going 113th overall to the Vegas Golden Knights in the fourth round. Sivertson posted 24 goals and 29 assists in 66 games across his first full WHL campaign.

The Regina product made the Raiders out of camp as a 16-year-old, but was sent back to the Regina Pat Canadians during the 2024-25 season.

The 2026 CHL Import Draft begins on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Saskatchewan time. The Raiders hold the 60th overall selection in the first round. Prince Albert opens the 2026-27 WHL campaign on Friday, September 18 when they welcome the Regina Pats to the Art Hauser Centre.