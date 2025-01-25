Rudolph improving for Raiders in midst of playoff push

Since the calendar has turned to 2025, Daxon Rudolph has been the best rookie in the Western Hockey League.

Rudolph, the first overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft is riding a nine game point streak with one goal and 11 assists in that time frame. He has the most points of any WHL rookie since January 1.

Raider interim head coach Ryan McDonald says Rudolph took some time to adjust to the league, but is starting to find his stride.

“Usually the first little bit for young guys coming into the league, it’s the discovery period. For Dax he’s done a tremendous job, continuing to work on his game, day in and day out and he’s got elite vision, he’s a tremendous playmaker, he’s got deceptive feet where he can disguise stuff and then go in different directions. He’s making those small area skilled plays to get out of trouble and get in on the rush.”

Rudolph ranks 15th amongst all WHL rookies in scoring with three goals and 19 assists in 37 games played. He is fifth in scoring amongst rookie defencemen behind Landon DuPont (Everett), Ryan Lin (Vancouver), Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria) and Carson Carels (Prince George).

A majority of the points Rudolph has scored this season have come 5-on-5. Of the top five rookie defencemen in scoring this season, Rudolph ranks last in power play points with only three points coming on the man advantage (1G, 2A).

With the presence of Lukas Dragicevic on the top Raider power play unit, Rudolph has had to make the most of his opportunities 5-on-5. McDonald says Rudolph has become a lot more engaged offensively as the season has gone on.

“You’re seeing him jump up on the rush and be that fourth wave and get some great opportunities. He’s got great vision and finding guys off the sides of nets in the offensive zone and making those reads on the move as he’s coming across the blue line and we’re just continuing to watch the growth of his game.”

Throughout the duration of his point streak, Rudolph has been playing alongside Raider captain Justice Christensen. Since being paired together, the two have experienced plenty of success offensively.

Rudolph says Christensen has helped him become a better player at the WHL level.

“For myself, it’s (being) a little more comfortable in the league and with the guys, I think just playing with a little more confidence. Me and my partner Juice (Justice Christensen) have been really working together in a good way here since the new year and I think we’ve both had some personal success and it’s also led to some team success so in the end that’s what we want and we’re just happy to keep contributing.”

With any player who gets picked first overall in any league, there is pressure to perform up to the expectations of the draft selection from the player, the organization and the fanbase.

McDonald says Rudolph has handled that pressure exceptionally well and is determined to be the player he can be.

“There’s a tremendous amount of pressure. Dax comes to work every single day. He wants to learn, he’s hungry to learn. It’s exciting to see him on the ice every single day. We just love, love day in and day out, watching him continue to grow and watching his work ethic there, that’s just gonna continue to propel.”

When asked about what he does to handle the pressure and the expectations, Rudolph says he is focusing on helping the Raiders win each and every night.

“It’s a little bit of added pressure, but honestly, I try not to worry about it too much, especially from the outside noise. I just try to focus on myself and what I can do to get better every day. Obviously I have my own expectations, just work towards those. Just playing with confidence, I think that’s the biggest thing. Play your game, not worry about what other people think. Just whatever your team needs out of you. I think if you can do that, you’re doing well.”

Rudolph is one of three 16-year-olds on the Raider roster this season, with all three being first round selections in 2023. Riley Boychuk (second overall) and Ty Meunier (seventh overall).

All three have been playing every night for the Raiders while in a tight race in the Eastern Conference. Rudolph says he has enjoyed playing alongside both players.

“It’s nice to see them succeed as well. They’re starting to find their game and find some confidence as well. Obviously, me and them are pretty good buddies, and our relationships have grown since the draft and even before that. I’m just happy to go through it with them and have a little bit of familiarity and just go through the process, succeed and count on each other.”

Results from Friday night’s game against the Saskatoon Blades were not available as of press time. The Raiders return to action on Saturday night when they visit the Regina Pats. Puck drops at 6 p.m.

