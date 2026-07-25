Rudolph, Cootes invited to World Junior Summer camp

The 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase will feature two familiar faces for Prince Albert Raider fans.

Braeden Cootes and Daxon Rudolph were amongst 32 players invited to the camp that is scheduled to take place from July 26-August 1 at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario.

Cootes played for the World Junior team last year while Rudolph has previous experience with the Canadian U18 squad that won gold at the 2025 U18 Men’s World Championship in Frisco, Texas.

“We’re excited to announce the 32 players who will attend the World Junior Summer Showcase in Windsor as we begin our preparation for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship,” said Alan Millar, the general manager of the National Junior Team. “This is an important opportunity for our staff to evaluate a talented group of players against top international competition while continuing to build our identity as a team. We’re looking forward to seeing this group compete and bringing this showcase to Windsor in front of passionate Canadian hockey fans.”

Cootes was acquired via trade from the Seattle Thunderbirds ahead of last season’s trade deadline by the Raiders. He is signed to an entry level contract by the Vancouver Canucks who selected him in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Rudolph was selected by the Raiders first overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He was selected by the Buffalo Sabres fourth overall in the 2026 NHL Draft. He is committed to the University of Denver.