Royals comeback falls short in one run loss to Muenster

The Prince Albert Royals would have the tying run on third base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but couldn’t push the tying run across in a 10-9 loss to the Muenster Red Sox on Saturday afternoon at Andy Zwack Field.

Royals head coach Scott Gladstone says Prince Albert needs to play tighter defensively.

“We had the tying run on third base in the bottom of the seventh. So, we were right there the whole game. I thought we did really well on the sticks and a few defensive miscues and that one big inning costing us a game.”

After Muenster would score a single run in both the first and second innings, the Royals would rally for four in the bottom of the second.

Landyn Vandale would drive home a run with an infield single. Carter Gladstone would score on a wild pitch and Kayden Burns would drive home a pair with a two RBI single.

Muenster would respond by exploding for seven runs in the top of the third inning to take a 9-4 lead. The Red Sox would pad their lead with a single run in the top of the fourth inning.

Kolby Brown started on the mound for Prince Albert surrendering nine earned runs, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out three in two and a third innings pitched.

Left hander Logan Edwards would come in out of the bullpen in relief and would surrender only one unearned run on three hits, walking five and striking out three in four and a third innings.

I think being a left-handed pitcher and with their not being very many of those in the league, it works to his advantage.” Gladstone said about Edwards outing. “He’s able to hold runners on base really well, being a lefty. He throws hard and got a lot of ground ball outs and a lot of soft contact.”

The Royals would strike for a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a Vandale RBI double and a Cole Bolotniuk single.

Prince Albert would cut the deficit to only a single run in the bottom of the sixth inning with a Brandon Moose RBI double.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Royals would get the leadoff man on as Bolotniuk would start things with a line drive single to left field.

The Royals would not be able to cash in the tying run as Bolotniuk would make it as far as third base before Logan Edwards would strike out to end the game.

The Royals return to action on Tuesday afternoon when they travel to Saskatoon to take on the A’s.

