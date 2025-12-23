Rowden steps into Environment role with focus on stewardship and balance

Darlene Rowden says being sworn in as Saskatchewan’s Minister of Environment came with a strong sense of responsibility and appreciation for the trust placed in her.

“It is a great honour to be sworn in as a cabinet minister and to have the Premier’s confidence in me doing that role,” Rowden said.

Rowden was appointed to cabinet on Dec.11 and now oversees a wide ranging ministry that includes wildlife management, invasive species prevention, recycling programs, and wildfire response. She said stepping into cabinet carries a similar weight to her role as MLA for Batoche.

“Being MLA of Batoche is a great responsibility, and I take that very seriously,” she said. “The same thing applies in cabinet. I will work hard to represent the people of the province in the environment portfolio.”

Rowden said her early focus has been learning the scope of the ministry and engaging with colleagues, industrym, and stakeholders in the months ahead.

“There are many files within the Environment Ministry, and it is going to take some time to get up to speed on all of them,” she said.

Among the immediate priorties she identified were wildlife management, inlcuding aerial studies to collect data on game populations, as well as preventing the spread of invasive aquatic species in Saskatchewan lakes and rivers. Recycling initiatives and wildfire recovery efforts are also part of the ministry’s workload.

Rowden noted that wildfire response is being addressed through a coordinated approach involving multiple ministries.

“We have a recovery task team that includes Community Safety, Government Relations, and Environment,” she said. “We will keep prioritizing rebuilding the North and exploring ways to mitigate fire risk.”

On climate change, Rowden acknowledged its global and local impacts, while emphasizing a balanced approach.

“I think climate change is affecting all of us, all over the world, not just Saskatchewan,” she said. “I am focused on a balanced approach that considers environmental impacts while supporting a strong and robust economy.”

Rowden said her background in agriculture shapes how she views environment stewardship. She and her husband live on a fourth generation farm and cattle ranch, and she said producers play an important role in protecting land and water.

“We are good stewards of the land,” she said. “We all want clean air and clean water, and at the same time we want business and industry to thrive.”

She said Saskatchewan has long balanced resource development with environmental protection by setting clear standards and regulations.

“Once those standards are set, not moving goal posts for industry is important,” she said.

When asked about agriculture and beef production in environmental discussions, Rowden said livestock production remains an important part of Saskatchewan’s environmental and economic systems.

“We produce the most sustainable, environmentally friendly beef on the planet, I would argue,” she said, adding that producers continue to adapt as new research and practices emerge.

Rowden said rural communities and producers regularly work to implement new information, while also facing financial realities.

“All of this costs money to implement, and we have to be fair to communities on how quickly can things progress,” she said.

For residents of Batoche, Rowden said her appointment ensures the constituency continues to have a voice at the cabinet table.

“I have had quite a few people reach out who are proud to have representation in cabinet,” she said. “My office in Cudworth will continue to do the work it always has in addressing concerns and being part of community events.”

She also said northern Saskatchewan will remain an important consideration in her work.

“It is a beautiful place and the people are fantastic,” Rowden said. “I look forward to working with them and making sure the North is considered as part of the whole province.”

Cabinet picks nothing more than shuffling ‘the deck chairs on the Titanic’

Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck said the last Saskatchewan Party government failed to deliver on issues that matter, and the next one likely won’t either.

“We certainly need change in the province—this isn’t it,” Beck said in a press release following Moe’s announcement.

“Hardworking families are getting taxed to death, healthcare workers are leaving in droves, crime is out of control, and the Sask. Party is just shuffling the deck chairs.”

In her press release, Beck argued the Saskatchewan Party was more concerned with infighting than governing the province properly. While she welcomed changes in the Immigration and Career Training, Public Safety, and Agriculture portfolios, Beck said too many previous cabinet members retained their titles.

She was particularly critical of Lori Carr, who remains Minister of Rural and Remote Health, Mental Health, and Addictions, and Jeremy Cockrill, who remains Minister of Health.

“Some of the faces may have changed, but it’s still Scott Moe and the same-old Sask. Party,” Beck said in the press release.

“We can’t get this province moving forward with the same-old Sask. Party. We’ll need a real change in government to have a bright future.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca