Row, row, row your boat: Prince Albert Drifters prepare for free rowing event

The Saskatchewan Rowing Association (SRA) in partnership with Prince Albert Drifters Rowing Club has hopes to attract some new members with a free three-day rowing event starting this Friday.

The goals of the SRA are to foster, coordinate, and encourage participation in the sport of rowing in the province. Event coordinator Nicole Golden said they’re looking to draw more interest in the sport.

“Rowing brings out some of the best qualities of human nature. Qualities such as self discipline, responsibility, teamwork, and respect for others are just a few of the lessons learned from involvement in rowing,” Golden said.

Golden said those values promote self-confidence and self-esteem and naturally influence the personal and professional life of any participant. She’s also glad for the opportunity to host the event in Prince Albert.

“The Prince Albert and District Rowing Club has a long history in our province,” she said. “Rowing on the exciting North Saskatchewan River is a challenge but brings out the best in our rowers,” said Golden.

The free rowing event is a family event, although youth under the age of 12 cannot participate because they are too small for the equipment. Instead, organizers have created a series of dry-land activities to get them interested in rowing.

This year’s event will also have French translators on standby. Golden said they’d like to attract a diverse audience.

“We want newcomers from the community to come try the rowing experience and

get to discover the fun and skills in this year’s event,” she explained.

The rowing event is scheduled for July 12-14 at the Prince Albert Drifters Rowing

Club North Saskatchewan River launch. Each session has room for a maximum of eight people. The event takes place at the following times and days: Fridays 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m., 1p.m., and 3 p.m.

The Prince Albert Drifters Rowing Club in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Rowing with Prince Albert Multicultural Council is sponsoring this event through a grant to be used for the purchase of new equipment.

Community Sport For All Initiatives provided grants to support the event.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact skrowoffice@gmail.com.