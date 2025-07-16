Roughriders turn up practice intensity after loss to Stampeders

Taylor Shire

The Saskatchewan Roughriders switched things up as they returned to practice this week.

Following Saturday’s 24-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in Week 6 of the CFL season, the Roughriders were in pads for Day 1 of practice on Tuesday, which is not something customary for the first workout of the week.

“It was just a good practice,” Roughriders head coach Corey Mace said after the workout. “We wanted to compete a little bit and I thought we accomplished that.”

On Saturday against Calgary — which saw the Riders lose their first game of the season to drop to 4-1 — Mace said the team was “out physicalled” for the first time this season. He responded by trying to send a message on Tuesday.

That one was tough for everybody to kind of swallow,” said Mace. “But it’s early in the year, you kind of want to get that out the way.

“And certainly how they practised today, I think they understood what we need to do.”

From the players’ perspective, they welcomed the extra contact on Day 1.

“These pads are on for a reason,” said middle linebacker Jameer Thurman. “We didn’t think that we were physical enough in the game on both sides of the ball.

“We want to come out here and get a little thud in to let our guys know, remind guys, that’s not who we are.”

Against Calgary, the Roughriders gave up 548 yards of offence including 428 yards passing to Stamps’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. While the group did force a fumble and two interceptions, they weren’t happy with their level of play.

“Just missed assignments, mental errors, blown coverages,” said Thurman. “It was just missed assignments, guys not making the plays that came their way. That’s all it was. And they exploited that. They made some good plays.”

Mace, who serves as the defensive coordinator, also gave credit to Calgary for how they exploited the zone defence. However that doesn’t mean Saskatchewan is going to change their game plan moving forward.

“Schematically, maybe there’s a couple things we’re looking at, but to be honest with you, a lot of the big plays were either great plays that Calgary made, and then just absolute mental bust on our part,” said Mace. “So I think the mental focus, the mental toughness, we’ve got to stay on top of that.”

As for Saskatchewan’s offence, the group went two-and-out on the first three drives and didn’t register a first down until the second quarter, which saw the team lose fumbles on two other drives.

And while the Green and White moved the ball against the Stampeders in the second half with 18 first downs, they scored just one touchdown and failed to come away with points on two trips inside the red zone.

“Winning is important but what’s more important is who we’re becoming in the process,” said quarterback Trevor Harris, who threw for 425 yards in the loss. “Because toward the end of the year, we’re going to be a different team.

“And we’re going to see Calgary again, and we’re excited about that.”

While quarterbacks don’t take contact during practice, Harris — who regularly wears pads anyway — also noticed a bit of a spark from the team as they returned to the field following Saturday’s performance against Calgary.

“It did change for some of the guys out there (as) there was a little bit more intensity,” said Harris. “I don’t know this magic pixie dust thing but any time you challenge a physical group of men like that, they’re going to respond.

“And I think that we’ll respond this week and come out and be more physical.”

This week, the Roughriders are set to head West as they travel to Vancouver to take on the B.C. Lions (3-3) on Saturday (5 p.m., TSN, CTV) in Week 7 of the season.

It will be the second of three meetings of the season between the two teams after the Riders won 37-18 at home just three weeks ago. The Lions — who are on a two-game winning streak — will make another trip to Mosaic Stadium in the final week of the season.

“The only thing this means is we’re not going undefeated,” said Harris. “It’s going to be up to us how we respond.

“We’ve got a great championship calibre team in that locker room and so I expect nothing less from us than to come out and get better this week.”

Injury report

After leaving Saturday’s game, returner Mario Alford (hip) didn’t practise on Tuesday. Neither did a few defensive starters including halfback Rolan Milligan Jr. (back) and cornerback Marcus Sayles (hip).

Fellow defensive back Tevaughn Campbell (groin) — who missed last week’s game against Calgary — was limited. It appears all three defenders could still play Saturday in B.C.

“Obviously with T.C., he missed last week (but) we’re definitely trending in the right direction (for his return),” said Mace. “Just kind of wanted to be smart this first day.

“But I definitely wouldn’t be shocked if all three were playing.”

Receiver Samuel Emilus (foot) was a full participant after missing the last two games while fellow receiver Shawn Bane Jr. (knee) was limited. Bane is still waiting to make his season debut while Emilus’ status for Saturday’s game is uncertain.

Offensive lineman Payton Collins (knee) returned to practice in limited fashion on Tuesday while defensive lineman Caleb Sanders (back), receiver Tommy Nield (ankle) and defensive back Kosi Onyekla (knee) were all full participants.

Roughriders add lineman

The Roughriders added another Canadian offensive lineman to the group as the team signed Dre Doiron on Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound London, Ont. native was selected by the B.C. Lions in the fifth round of the 2025 CFL draft but was among the team’s training camp cuts. Prior to coming to the CFL, Doiron played for the University of Kansas (2022-24) and the University of Buffalo (2020-21).

