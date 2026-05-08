Roughriders training camp preview: Defensive depth

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

It’s almost time to kickoff a new CFL season.

Rookie camp for the Saskatchewan Roughriders opens on Wednesday in Saskatoon with main camp set to get underway on Sunday.

And as the Roughriders look to begin the quest to defend their Grey Cup title, there’s a mix of returning players plus several newcomers hoping to earn a roster spot this season.

After Saskatchewan’s offence was analyzed on Monday, we delve into the defence in the second of our three-part series:

(*denotes American, ^denotes Global)

Defensive line

Mike Rose*, Caleb Sanders*, Ali Saad, James Vaughters*, Aaron Patrick*, Kendy Charles*, Chico Bennett*, Sylvain Yondjouen^, Davin Vann*, Justin Weaver*, Tymetrius French*, Devin Adams*, Sundiata Andersson*, Kevin Orange*, Jaylen Pate*, Desmond Evans*, Marcus Haynes*, Thor Griffith*, Lake Korte-Moore, Benoit Marion, Liam Hoskins, Nathan Pickering*

Projected starters: Rose and Sanders (defensive tackles), Vaughters and TBD (defensive ends)

With Micah Johnson retiring to become the team’s defensive line coach, there’s an opening at tackle beside the 33-year-old Rose. Sanders, 25, has been disruptive when his number has been called over the past three seasons and it appears he’s set to become a starter, while the 23-year-old Saad, Saskatchewan’s first-round draft pick in 2025, is also more than capable of starting, especially if the Roughriders need ratio help.

With Malik Carney, Shane Ray and Habakkuk Baldonado no longer in the picture, there’s two defensive end spots up for grabs. One will be held by the 32-year-old Vaughters, who signed in free agency after playing in Winnipeg last year, while the other end spot will be an open competition in camp.

At this point, Patrick, 29, Charles, 24, and Bennett, 24, might be the leading candidates considering they spent time with the club last season, but there are several other rookies who can easily make a name for themselves with an impressive camp.

Yondjouen, 27, also spent time on the practice roster last season, while Weaver, 26, Anderson, 25, Haynes, 28, Evans, 23, Pickering, 25 and Vann, 24, are all coming to the CFL after stints in the NFL. Orange, 25, is coming straight from college after signing a futures deal with the Roughriders last September.

In the interior, Adams, 27, is an option to rotate in at defensive tackle after playing with Winnipeg for two seasons while Pate, 24, will look to impress in his first camp.

Marion, 30, and Korte-Moore, 26, will continue to be valuable special teamers and depth options while Hoskins, 24, will hope to crack the roster in his second

Linebackers

Jameer Thurman*, Antoine Brooks*, Josh Woods*, Aubrey Miller*, Vi Jones*, Demouy Kennedy*, Tyron Vrede^, David Gbenda*, Nick Wiebe, Melique Straker, Osasere Odemwingie, Ryder Varga

Projected starters: Thurman (middle), Brooks (strongside), Woods (weakside)

Despite losing A.J. Allen and C.J. Reavis in free agency, the Roughriders don’t appear to have any questions at linebacker.

Thurman, 31, is back to lead the group from the middle while Brooks, 27, is entering his first full year as a starter after taking over for Reavis in the latter part of 2025.

Woods, 28, was signed this off-season after five years with the B.C. Lions while Miller, a 27-year-old who has been a standout special teamer, will look to earn more defensive snaps in 2026.

Jones, 27, joins the Riders after a stint in the NFL while Gbenda, 24, attended camp with the Tennessee Titans last year after a college career with the Texas Longhorns. Kennedy, 25, comes to the Riders straight from college while Vrede, 29, played the last five seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks.

While Saskatchewan has solid Canadian depth and special teams talent with Wiebe, 26, and Straker, 25, the only Canadian behind those two is Odemwingie, a 2026 draft pick, as Seth Hundeby, a 2025 draft pick, recently announced his decision to retire.

On Wednesday on the opening day of rookie camp, the Riders addressed their depth need by signing Varga, a Regina product who has played for the Toronto Argonauts and B.C Lions over the last three seasons. If they ever want to go back to starting a Canadian linebacker, Varga would be a strong candidate.

Defensive backs

Rolan Milligan*, Tevaughn Campbell, Marcus Sayles*, DaMarcus Fields*, Nelson Lokombo, Jaxon Ford, Jayden Dalke, Nafees Lyon*, Benny Sapp*, James Burgess*, Gideon Agyei, Kerfalla Exume, Garnet Hollis*, JuJu Hughes*, Jerry Jacobs*, D’Angelo Mandell*, Seyi Oladipo*, Austin McKinney*, Carson Sombach, Billy Jonas Pernier

Projected starters: Campbell and Sayles (cornerbacks), Milligan and Fields (halfbacks), Lokombo (safety)

This positional group might be the least of Saskatchewan’s worries as all five starters are returning from last year.

Campbell, 32, has decided to return for a second season in green after notching six interceptions last year in his return from the NFL while Milligan, 31, is considered one of the league’s primary halfbacks.

Sayles, 31, and Fields, 28, will continue to man their respective spots while Lokombo, 27, is expected to retain his starting safety job.

That doesn’t leave much room for others as Saskatchewan typically dresses only two backups; however there are practice roster spots available.

Ford, 25, Dalke, 29 and Exume, 32, are valuable Canadian special teamers while Agyei, 24, will look to impress after wrapping up his college career with the Calgary Dinos. Pernier, a defensive back and kick return specialist from Laval, has also been added to the roster this week after going unselected in the CFL draft while Sombach, a Regina product who was also eligible to be drafted this season, joins the Roughriders from the University of Regina Rams.

As for the Americans, Lyon, 29 and Sapp, 25, are returning after playing for the club last season while Hughes, 27, and Jacobs, 28, bring extensive NFL experience as they have played 26 and 40 regular season games respectively.

Oladipo, 23, Mandell, 27, Burgess, 24, Hollis, 23 and McKinney join the Roughriders as American rookies. Sheldrick Redwine, who saw some playing time last season, recently announced his decision to retire.