Roughriders’ rookie RB Mario Anderson celebrates big game

Mario Anderson was a cut above the rest on Sunday.

In the Labour Day Classic, the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ rookie running back — who is also a trained barber — scored two rushing touchdowns on three carries in the Green and White’s 34-30 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 13 of the CFL season.

“Really, it just started with the preparation throughout the week,” Anderson told reporters after the game. “Being with the guys every single week, they’re pushing me every single day.

“It was a surreal feeling my first CFL touchdown.”

On Anderson’s first touchdown run, centre Logan Ferland, right guard Jacob Brammer, right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick and fullback Albert Awachie each made key blocks which allowed the 5-foot-8, 205-pounder to burst through the hole before breaking a tackle on his way to the end zone for the 25-yard touchdown, which broke a 17-17 tie in the third quarter.

“It was a clear shot for me honestly,” said Anderson. “Just following those guys every single week.

“It was a real good feeling.”

Early in the fourth quarter, Anderson then found the end zone from five yards out — getting key blocks from Ferland, left tackle Payton Collins and left guard Zack Fry — to put the Riders up 14. The ensuing two-point convert catch by Ajou Ajou proved to be the game-winning points.

And while he had exceptional blocking on both of his touchdown runs, Anderson was still forced to work for what he wanted, which is similar to what his football journey has looked like this year.

After signing with the Riders on April 29 after a standout season at the University of Memphis, the 24-year-old South Carolina native cracked the Roughriders practice roster to start the season before he was released on June 23 when the Roughriders added receiver Josh Ali to the practice roster.

A month later after injuries to running backs Thomas Bertrand-Hudon and Ka’Deem Carey, Anderson was called back to Saskatchewan before making his CFL debut on July 26.

In his second career game, Anderson showed potential against the Montreal Alouettes as he racked up 48 yards on five carries before being used sparingly over the next two games.

Then on Sunday in his fifth career game, he made the most of his opportunity as he found the end zone twice on three carries.

“Every single day is just (about) staying ready,” said Anderson, who had 21 total touchdowns in 13 games with Memphis last year. “Wherever I’m at, just being able to stay ready so when the opportunity presents itself, I seize every opportunity possible.

“And honestly that’s all it’s been. It wasn’t even a hesitation when everyone called me back. Being able to get on the plane and come up here and just being able to be embraced by everyone with love and everything, I’m forever grateful and blessed to be able to be in this position I’m in right now.”

As the Roughriders (9-2) get set to head to Winnipeg for the rematch on Saturday (2 p.m., TSN) against the Blue Bombers (6-5), Anderson is well aware that aside from the occasional handoff, nothing will be handed to him in his rookie season.

Instead, he’s going to continue to learn as much as he can from starter A.J. Ouellette — who had a touchdown of his own and 98 rushing yards against Winnipeg — and running backs coach Andrew Harris, who is the CFL’s all-time leading Canadian rusher.

“I feel as though I’ve got the best seat in the house,” said Anderson. “I’ve got coach Harris as my coach and I’ve got A.J. Ouellette as the starter vet running back.

“It’s two guys who are very great, talented running backs that I get to watch from and learn from. And just so far, the knowledge from every single day and whenever the opportunity presents itself, I have to take full advantage of that.”

And while Ouellette has helped with the X’s and O’s of the game, Anderson has also appreciated the advice about patience off the field from the 30-year-old Ouellette, who signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2019 but was used sparingly over the next couple of seasons before taking over the starting job after an injury to Harris in 2022.

“Looking at his journey, it’s kind of similar,” said Anderson. “He was cut from Toronto, came back and was the guy ever since.

“He told me to stay down and keep grinding every single day. That’s like a big bro to me.

“Every time I look at his notes (and) I look at how he prepares. He’s a real pro and he’s teaching me every single day and I couldn’t be (more) grateful to have someone like that to be able to watch for whenever my time is to come.”

