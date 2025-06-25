Roughriders return to practice ahead of Saturday’s game against Lions

Saskatchewan (3-0) is coming off a last-minute victory over the Toronto Argonauts while the Lions (1-2) lost to Winnipeg on Saturday

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

As the Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to practice on Tuesday, quarterback Trevor Harris was a spectator on Day 1.

While the backup quarterbacks got most of the reps during practice, following the workout head coach Corey Mace provided an update on Harris, who appears to be on track to play in Saskatchewan’s (3-0) Week 4 contest against the B.C. Lions (1-2) on Saturday (5 p.m., TSN, CTV) at Mosaic Stadium.

“He’s dealing with a little bit of an infection,” said Mace. “Kind of played through that, and then also he took a pretty good shot in the game.

“So we’re just honestly just playing it kind of smart … But he’s fine.”

After Saskatchewan’s Week 3 victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, Harris noted he was under the weather during postgame interviews.

During the 39-32 victory over the Argonauts, Harris — who was listed with a “head/illness” designation on the injury report — also took a couple of high hits as Mace said they are ensuring the 39-year-old pivot gets ample time to recover from the physical game.

“It was a hit underneath the chin, so we are being smart about that,” said Mace. “But like I said, he was dealing with some other stuff going on too.

“We’re taking a look at everything. I don’t want to strictly jump in there and say it’s true concussion protocol, but we’re just being smart. But we are looking at everything.”

Receiver Samuel Emilus, who missed last week’s game with a foot injury, was still not back at practice on Tuesday either as he might be forced to miss another week.

“Yeah, I think so,” said Mace. “Not long-term, which is really good, but yeah probably going to be tough (for him to play) again this week.”

Also not practising on Tuesday was receiver KeeSean Johnson (personal), defensive back Tevaughn Campbell (back) and linebacker Melique Straker (thigh).

Receiver Shawn Bane Jr. (knee), offensive lineman Payton Collins (knee), receiver Tommy Nield (ankle) and defensive back Kosi Onyeka (knee), none of whom played last week, were also non-participants.

Fullback Albert Awachie (hip) and defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (hip) were limited.

Penalty problems

While Mario Alford’s 99-yard game-winning kickoff return was a highlight for the Green and White last week, there were also some low lights as the team committed 18 penalties for 178 yards.

On Tuesday, Mace said they’ve implemented some measures in the locker room, which they used at times last year, to address the penalty problem.

“Not who we want to be,” said Mace. “I think we’ve been clear about that since Day 1.

“It was very chippy out there, and that’s when you want to see the guys respond the right way. We did not, and again, we made it hard as ever on ourselves.

“We can’t do that in professional football. You put yourself in a corner. So we’ve got our own little system in the room now, and I think we’ll be OK.” tshire@postmedia.com