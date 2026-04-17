Roughriders release WR Arjou after suspension by CFL

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released receiver Ajou Ajou after he was suspended by the Canadian Football League for violating of the league’s gender-based violence and harassment policy.

On Thursday, the CFL announced the suspension of Ajou for two pre-season games and no fewer than six regular-season games for an incident that happened five months ago at a Regina restaurant, on the day of Saskatchewan’s Grey Cup parade and two days after the Roughriders won the CFL’s championship.

“In late January, we were made aware of multiple allegations by Ajou Ajou for violating the league’s gender-based violence and harassment policy,” Roughriders general manager Jeremy O’Day told media over a virtual press conference on Thursday. “Once we received the allegations, we immediately reached out to the CFL league offices to make them aware of the allegations.

“The league office then initiated an investigation into these allegations. Once we received the information and the results of the investigation, we decided to release Ajou as this was clearly a violation of our team’s code of conduct and the CFL’s gender-based violence and harassment policy.

“We hold our players to a high standard. We don’t tolerate gender-based violence. Our players and our staff are required to complete education for gender-based violence and harassment every single year. This is reinforced multiple times throughout the year.

“Our expectation is that our players and staff treat people with respect and integrity. These violations clearly did not meet that standard for our organization, and they will not be tolerated.”

According to the league’s media release, they were made aware of “multiple allegations in late January and immediately initiated a third-party investigation, which included interviews with Mr. Ajou, multiple witnesses and complainants.”

The CFL said the investigation revealed that Ajou, 24, was “aggressive and unwelcome physical contact with multiple women at a restaurant in Regina” on Nov. 18. No further details on the incident were given and it doesn’t appear any criminal charges were laid.

“This happened in the evening at a restaurant,” said O’Day, who noted that the complaint or complaints came from the public and not police. “Our players were out celebrating a Grey Cup championship and it’s very unfortunate that it happened … It’s not something that we’re going to tolerate or condone.

“We hold each other to a high standard. We’re trying to develop a culture that people feel safe in, that people feel respected; a family atmosphere.

“This clearly is not what we’re trying to accomplish. So I think that the support that we have from the top down of how we’re going to run this football team is important that we’re all in lockstep and that everyone knows that we’re going to support each other, but we’ve also got to hold each other accountable.

“Hopefully that is a message that the players receive.”

Ajou has been suspended for two CFL pre-season games and no fewer than six regular-season games.

Before potentially stepping onto the field with another team, Ajou will now have to go through a reinstatement process that will include at least 15 mandatory counselling sessions with a gender-based violence expert. He must also undergo a psychological assessment with another independent expert before having a meeting with CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston.

Upon “satisfactory completion” of the reinstatement process, he will be eligible for reinstatement. If he doesn’t satisfactorily complete any step, the CFL said it can modify his discipline.

“Protecting the safety and well‑being of our communities is non‑negotiable,” Johnston said in a media release. “Our players are expected to lead with integrity and serve as role models. When improper conduct occurs, our policy is clear, and we will enforce it without exception. It is my hope that Mr. Ajou learns from this experience, and that other players take this unfortunate situation as a reminder of the standards we uphold.”

The CFL’s gender-based violence policy covers, but is not limited to, “intimate partner violence, physical and sexual assault, verbal abuse, coercive control, as well as the disrespectful and demeaning attitudes that foster violence or the tolerance of such violence.”

Ajou, a Brooks, Alta. product, was drafted by the Roughriders in the seventh round of the 2024 CFL draft. He played 20 games over two seasons with the team.

Each year, CFL players, coaches, staff and personnel are required to complete gender-based violence and harassment education. O’Day said Ajou’s time with the Roughriders has come to an end regardless of if he completes the reinstatement process.

“We talk about how to handle yourself in the community,” said O’Day. “The education that we receive for the players during training camp isn’t just based on (the) gender-based violence policy. There’s substance abuse (education). We regularly talk to our players about our expectations of how they act in the community.

“It is pretty straightforward with the communications with us in how they’re expected to act. Our whole team was probably out that night and the large majority of them understand what it’s like to be in the community and how to handle yourself in the community, and also the expectations that are required to be a professional athlete and how you should be out in the public.

“Difficult challenge with the combination of celebrating a Grey Cup, but it doesn’t change what our expectations are because we’re celebrating.

“It’s unfortunate that (this happened) and I would say that hopefully it prevents it from happening again. And hopefully it makes people think about the decisions they make and understand that it’s important to be in control yourself all the time and treat people with respect.”