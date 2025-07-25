Roughriders ready for Fajardo-led Elks on Friday night in Week 8

Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to take on the Edmonton Elks for the first time this season.

After beating the B.C. Lions in Vancouver last weekend, the Roughriders (5-1) are now set to host the Elks (1-4) on Friday night (7 p.m., TSN) at Mosaic Stadium in Week 8 of the CFL season.

The Elks, who are coming off a bye week, lost to the Lions 32-14 in their last outing on July 13 to drop to 1-4.

Saskatchewan has won 11 of the past 15 matchups between the two clubs, but Edmonton has won the previous two meets at Mosaic Stadium.

Lineup changes

Elks’ quarterback Cody Fajardo is set to make his first start of the season as he replaces Tre Ford as Edmonton’s starter in Week 8.

Fajardo — who played for the Riders in 2019-22 — has never started against his former team despite spending the last two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes prior to joining the Elks this season. This season Fajardo has thrown nine passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in relief of Ford, who is listed as the backup.

“Tre has been their guy so we prepared for it as if there was a potential to see both,” said Roughriders head coach Corey Mace. “You don’t want to go into it in those kind of situations putting all your eggs into one basket, and then get kind of caught with your past outcome game day.

“We did a good job preparing these guys to see both cats, and then obviously you get it solidified today, you can just do a deeper dive.”

As for the Riders, the Green and White have made two lineup changes.

With veteran running back Ka’Deem Carey (knee) heading to the six-game injured list, rookie Mario Anderson will make his CFL debut at backup running back behind starter A.J. Ouellette.

And along the offensive line, Noah Zerr starts at left guard for Zack Fry (head), who is headed the one-game injured list.

“Zack ended up being in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the week,” said Mace. “He got checked out at the hospital and here and all the things were good, we were cleared.

“And then, like most things do with some injuries to the head, at practice he just wasn’t feeling exactly what (like he) should.

“We’re not going to play around with that kind of stuff.”

Rookie Darius Washington makes his second career start at left tackle as Daniel Johnson remains on the one-game injured list.

Previous meetings

While it’s the first meeting of the season between the two clubs, who will also meet on Sept. 27 in Week 17, the Roughriders will be reminded of what Edmonton did to them last year.

In Week 9 of the season in 2024, the Elks came into Saskatchewan and picked up their first win of the season as they defeated the Riders 42-31. The loss, which was Saskatchewan’s second defeat in a seven-game winless skid, dropped their record to 5-3.

In that game, Ford — who was making his first start of the season — threw for 252 yards and rushed for 46 more while running back Javon Leake put up 169 rushing yards.

In 2023, a similar storyline played out in Week 15 of the season when Edmonton came into Saskatchewan and picked up a 36-27 victory thanks to a 175-yard performance by running back Kevin Brown, while Ford ran for 70 yards of his own and passed for 173 more.

That loss dropped the Riders record to 6-7 while Edmonton improved to 4-10.

Dual threat

After limiting dual-threat quarterback Nathan Rourke to just one carry for 13 yards last week against the Lions, the Roughriders have prepared for another couple of mobile pivots this week.

Even though Fajardo, who has 2,509 rushing yards in his career, is starting, the Roughriders have also prepared to face Ford, who has carried the ball 16 times for 152 yards this season and can outrun most defenders.

And Saskatchewan could very well see both QBs on Friday night.

“Players have to adjust to how they do things,” said Mace. “The scheme has to adjust sometimes depending on certain players.

“There’s a bunch of different ways to skin it. But ultimately, speaking to Tre, whether it was playing against our defence or watching him against others, there’s some really good plans, and sometimes his legs are faster than plans.

“You want to look to see that you have a proper plan of attack, and when the ball is snapped, at that point you just hope we execute and he doesn’t outrun it.”

Stats story

Heading into Week 8, the Roughriders have the second-highest scoring offence in the CFL behind the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as the Green and White average 26.7 offensive points per game.

On the other side, Edmonton has given up the most points this season with an average of 32.4 offensive points allowed.

However, while it might look like a mismatch, the Roughriders know not to take the Elks lightly this week.

“They’re going to come out guns blazing,” said Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris, who is 226 passing yards away from becoming the 13th player to reach 35,000 in his career. “We know their defensive coordinator (former Riders’ linebacker coach J.C. Sherritt) well.

“He’s a stud. He’s a hall of fame football player up here and he’s a very bright football mind, as almost everybody would agree. He’s going to have some new wrinkles for us — we know that.

“We know that their defence is fast and physical, and they get after the ball, and it’s going to be our job to make sure we go out there and execute to the best of our ability, because if not, they’ll come in and they’ll hurt us.

“But if we can take the fight to them, start fast like we have been, and stay on the accelerator is kind of what we want to be.”

Edmonton’s offence is averaging 22 points per game, which ranks second last in the CFL, while Saskatchewan’s defence gives up an average of 25 points per game, which is third last in the CFL.

When it comes to yardage, Saskatchewan’s offence ranks second in the league with an average of 405.7 yards per game while Edmonton’s offence is last with an average of 300.2 yards per game.

The two defences are at the bottom of the league when it comes to yards allowed as Saskatchewan is giving up an average of 384 yards while Edmonton gives up an average of 443.6 yards per game.

Receiver ranks

Heading into Week 8 of the season, Saskatchewan boasts two receivers in the top six in the league.

Coming off a two-touchdown, 132-yard performance, Dohnte Meyers ranks sixth in the CFL with 394 yards this season while teammate KeeSean Johnson is one place ahead of him with 425 receiving yards.

Considering that both Americans are in their second season with the Roughriders, Mace has been pleased with what they’re bringing to the table each week.

“Excellent to see for them,” said Mace, who has led Saskatchewan to back-to-back 5-1 starts. “They had really good off-seasons and they worked their tails off.

“And it’s pretty simple — if you’re in this offence, if you’re going to get open, chances are the ball is going to find you. So for those guys, it’s just making contested catches. That’s one thing watching that film, seeing those guys, they work on it every week.

“Happy as ever for them but ultimately, I know they just want to do whatever they can for this team to help us be successful.”

Edmonton’s leading receiver is Steven Dunbar Jr., who ranks 24th in the league with 251 yards.

tshire@postmedia.com