Roughriders re-sign QB Trevor Harris to one-year deal

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have secured starting quarterback Trevor Harris for at least one more season.

On Thursday afternoon, the CFL club announced a one-year contract extension for Harris, who was named the Grey Cup MVP in Saskatchewan’s victory over the Montreal Alouettes last month.

In 2026, Harris will be entering his 14th season in the CFL after first breaking into the league with the Toronto Argonauts in 2012.

After playing for four teams over the next 10 years, the Ohio native joined the Roughriders in free agency in 2023.

He was limited to five games due to a serious knee injury in his first season wearing green and white before missing six games last year with a separate leg injury, while still being named a West Division all-star.

In 2025, Harris threw for 4,549 yards — his highest total since 2018 with Ottawa — while completing 348 of 473 passes with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

After leading Saskatchewan to a first-place finish in the West division with a 12-6 record, missing just one start due to injury, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound Harris threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in a West final win over B.C. before a 302-yard performance in the Grey Cup. In the championship game, his first Grey Cup win as a starting CFL quarterback, Harris set a Grey Cup record with an 85.2 per cent completion rate as he connected on 23 of 27 pass attempts.

The 2025 championship was the third title of his career after winning as a backup with Toronto in 2012 and Ottawa in 2016.

All-time, Harris has thrown for 37,697 yards, which ranks 13th on the CFL’s all-time list. His 3,097 pass completions rank ninth and his 204 touchdowns rank 15th. His career completion percentage of 70.1 per cent is No. 2 all-time.

Behind Harris, Saskatchewan’s three other quarterbacks — Jake Maier, Tommy Stevens and Jack Coan — remain pending free agents.

