Roughriders mount last-minute comeback in 31-27 win over Lions

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders gave their home crowd more than enough to cheer about on Saturday night.

After raising their 2025 Grey Cup championship banner, the Green and White proceeded to kick off the 2026 CFL season with a 31-27 comeback win over the visiting B.C. Lions in front of an announced crowd of 30,168 inside Mosaic Stadium.

It was Saskatchewan’s sixth straight season-opening win dating back to 2019. It was also the fifth straight season-opening victory following a Grey Cup win in the previous season for the Green and White.

“Overall, man, just really pleased with the fellas,” said Roughriders head coach Corey Mace. “I was really happy with our start. I thought we started fast. We talked about that all week. The middle phases, I thought we were good for the most part.

“Then we’re down in the game in the back end. We want to know what we look like when we’re faced with adversity, that’s inevitable, and I thought we responded very well.”

In the game, the Roughriders built up a 14-0 lead as quarterback Trevor Harris found receiver Samuel Emilus for a pair of touchdowns on Saskatchewan’s first two drives of the game.

After the Lions clawed back to take a 27-24 lead in the fourth quarter, Harris put together an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped off with a third touchdown pass to Emilus with 48 seconds left to put the Roughriders on top 31-27 before Saskatchewan’s defence closed out the victory.

“I thought we executed well,” said Harris, who completed 30 of 36 passes for 417 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. “Just little things, shooting ourselves in the foot, and we all took our turns. It’ll be a good film to watch.

“And obviously the team we are right now versus the team that will be toward the end of the year will be much improved, but today’s a good start… It’s tough to win in this league, especially against everybody’s pick to win the Grey Cup.”

For Emilus, it was his second career three touchdown performance after also recording a hat trick in 2023, when he caught his first three career touchdown passes in a game against Winnipeg.

“We just execute and make plays when we needed to,” said Emilus, who caught all six balls thrown his way for 91 yards. “We started the game hot, and we kind of let our foot off the pedal a little bit in the second and third quarter.

“(In) the fourth quarter, it’s all about finding a way to win.”

Kian Schaffer-Baker led all Roughrider receivers with 165 yards on 11 catches with KeeSean Johnson not too far behind with 131 yards on nine catches. Jaylen Johnson (two catches for 19 yards) and Dhel Duncan-Busby (one catch for 11 yards) also chipped in with receptions.

“Every single one of those guys had a key play for us at some point,” said Mace. “You look at the big three of KeeSean, Schaff and Sammy, they went crazy.

“Dhel had some clutch catches for us to move the chains. Jaylen had that nice catch on that last drive to help us as well, while taking a big shot on a contested catch.

“It’s a deep room. I know they’re coached extremely well and their competitors, man. So, as long as those guys are healthy and they’re able to roll out there, let’s go. And if somebody can’t, and somebody else called up, there’s some ball players in that locker room that we’re not on the roster today so we feel really good about the receiver room.”

Defensively, strongside linebacker Antoine Brooks Jr. led the way with 13 tackles, which is three shy of the Roughriders’ single-game record (16) set by linebacker Reggie Hunt in 2003.

“I just played for my team and I just try to make every tackle that I can,” said Brooks, who had a 13-tackle game in 2019 with the University of Maryland. “(But) I want to be way better than that. I want to subtract probably two tackles from that and make it a pick.

“I want to get the ball. But to everyone else, that game was a good game and I’m proud of the game.”

Moments after raising the championship banner, the 2026 edition of the Roughriders, who had a bye in Week 1 of the CFL season, took to the field and picked up where they left off.

Harris, last year’s Grey Cup MVP, led Saskatchewan on a nine-play, 64-yard drive capped off by an 11-yard touchdown pass to Emilus to make it 7-0 with the convert.

Following a punt by the Lions down to Saskatchewan’s one-yard line, Harris put together a 12-play, 109-yard drive, once again capped off with a touchdown pass to Emilus to put the Roughriders up 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, the Lions got on the board with a 25-yard field goal by Sean Whyte before Roughriders rookie kicker Alex Hale replied with a 35-yard field goal for Saskatchewan to make it 17-3.

Before the first half was up, the Lions made it 17-10 as quarterback Nathan Rourke, last year’s most outstanding player, drove 70 yards on nine plays before running 15 yards into the end zone for B.C.’s first touchdown.

As the Lions looked to add more points before the first half was up, it was the Roughriders who almost scored as cornerback Tevaughn Campbell narrowly missed an interception, which would have been returned for a touchdown had he secured it.

In the second half, Harris put together another solid drive, threading the needle on a 38-yard pass to Emilus before narrowly missing Schaffer-Baker in the end zone. Saskatchewan settled for a 16-yard field goal to go up 20-10.

On B.C.’s next series, Rourke quickly drove the field, aided by a 15-yard penalty by Saskatchewan, before running back James Butler scored on a three-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 20-17.

With time winding down in the third quarter, the Roughriders looked to increase their lead but Hale missed a 43-yard field goal, which resulted in a rouge conceded by the Lions to make it 21-17.

Rourke and the Lions proceeded with an efficient drive down field into Saskatchewan territory before Roughriders defensive end James Vaughters ended the drive with a sack. The Lions settled for a 23-yard field goal to make it 21-20.

On Saskatchewan’s next drive, Harris hit Schaffer-Baker over the middle for a 52-yard gain. However, a short run by A.J. Ouellette and a misthrow by Harris resulted in the Roughriders settling for a field goal as Hale connected from 22 yards out to make it 24-20 Saskatchewan.

As the Lions looked to close the gap, Rourke threw a 40-yard strike to Justin McInnis before Butler leaped into the end zone from one yard out to put the Lions up 27-24 with 3:42 left in the game.

On Saskatchewan’s next drive, following a successful challenge for pass interference on Ouellette, Harris hit KeeSean Johnson and Duncan-Busby on back-to-back first-down throws before short-yardage specialist Tommy Stevens secured a first down with a surge on third-and-two near midfield.

That set up a first-down pass from Harris to Schaffer-Baker before the quarterback tossed a dime to Emilus for a 29-yard gain to get the Riders to the B.C. six-yard line.

From there, Harris and Emilus connected for a third touchdown in the game on a corner route as Saskatchewan took the 31-27 lead with 48 seconds left in the game.

“That’s what you live for,” said Harris. “Obviously a competitor, you never were in the backyard (saying), ‘We’re up by 45. I hand the ball off…’

“You’re down by a certain amount of points and you need to have it, and there’s x amount of time left, and there’s pressure … That’s what you live for. When you’re a kid, that’s what you do. Obviously we’d rather not be that close, but those are the moments that are fun.”

With time winding down, Rourke picked up a pair of first downs with his legs before an incompletion on the final play of the game on a pass from the 33-yard line ended any hopes of a comeback. In the game, Rourke threw for 330 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while adding a team-high 59 rushing yards and a rushing major.

“They’re a good football team, and so are we,” said Harris. “They have a great quarterback, and he made a lot of plays today, but our defence did too.

“They bowed the neck and played well when they needed to. Total team effort today. Obviously we kind of sputtered through that second-ish quarter (into the) third quarter. We kind of just were in a little bit of a lull, but we were to hop out of it and make some plays.

“And our defense was able to pick up the slack a little bit for us in those moments. (Kick returner) James Letcher, even though he didn’t have any gigantic returns, was absolutely awesome, and the return game was super cool to watch him live and in person. I’m glad he’s in green and white, and wherever did some field goals, and flip the field with our special teams.

“Total team effort.”

Next up for the Roughriders is a Week 3 matchup in Calgary against the Stampeders on Saturday as they might be without a key defender as halfback Rolan Milligan Jr. went down near the end of the second quarter after delivering a hit on a Lions receiver.

To finish the game, Nelson Lokombo moved over from safety to halfback while Jaxon Ford entered the game at safety. Milligan was spotted on the sideline in the second half with his right arm in a sling as it appeared to be a shoulder injury.

“Not a complete update on how long that’s going to trend (of him being out),” Mace said after the game. “He didn’t finish the game, and he was sitting there in kind of a sling kind of type, so I don’t obviously want to sit here and rule them out, but it might be tough next week.

“But we’ve got confidence in the guys that got to step up and make some plays. It’s a team game so if we do have to go into a game without (Milligan), obviously I don’t think anybody in this province would be excited about that. He’s a heck of a player, man, and we love him to death. But while he may not be out there making plays, Rolan Milligan will be affecting a game that he’s not playing during the week of practice, getting somebody else prepared to make some plays if he can’t do it himself.”

tshire@postmedia.com