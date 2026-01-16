Roughriders make change at defensive coordinator

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

“He’s done an incredible job through his entire coaching career,” Mace said this week while attending CFL winter meetings in Calgary. “I’ve always thought of him as one of the top coaches at his position group.”

After retiring from the CFL following two seasons with the B.C. Lions and four with the Calgary Stampeders, winning a Grey Cup in 2014, Bell was hired by the Stamps to serve as the team’s defensive backs coach on a staff that also had Mace as its defensive line coach.

The two worked together on Calgary’s defence until 2021, winning another Grey Cup in 2018, before Bell joined the Toronto Argonauts in a similar role.

When Mace joined the Argonauts as the defensive coordinator in 2022, the two were reunited once again and celebrated another Grey Cup championship. And when Mace was hired by Saskatchewan in 2024 to serve as the team’s new head coach, Bell joined his staff.

Considering Bell, 41, is a name being considered for defensive coordinator roles across the CFL, after celebrating their fourth Grey Cup together in 2025, the time was right for Mace to promote from within.

“How we’ve operated for quite a few years together, it’s a collaborative effort,” said Mace. “I don’t think that’s going to change at all, but certainly a lot of people I’m sure would be interested in having Josh Bell run their defence. And we’re fortunate as ever to have him stay in the building and be able to do that with us.

“And truthfully, I know it was important for him as well. Extremely excited for his opportunity but obviously something that we’ll be right there together as we’ve been to this point.”

As he mentioned, even though there will be a new defensive play caller for the Roughriders in 2026, the head coach doesn’t expect Saskatchewan’s defence to look a whole lot different next season.

“This is something that we’ve talked about and certainly been prepping Josh and pushing Josh to prep for taking that next step,” said Mace. “And working hand in hand with him over the last couple of years and doing so, it was just his time.

“He’s definitely earned the right to be able to see what that looks like. And certainly, a lot of stuff that our defence looks like going back a bunch of years is from the brains of Joshua Bell, myself and everybody else included.

“How we operate, I don’t think it’s going to change; the recipe is probably the same, but the ingredients might look a little bit different and have a little different flavour to it, so I’m excited to see that too.”

While Mace will still be involved heavily with the defence, he expects to spend more time with the offence now that he’s no longer the defensive coordinator.

“The number one thing I’m most excited about is spending more time in the offensive meeting rooms and being able to share some more time with not only those coaches in meeting room environments, but certainly the players,” said Mace. “I never had the opportunity to cross train in my coaching career and be on the other side of the ball.

“From a team perspective, it will allow me to have some more time to look at some more things that I’d like that I don’t have the time to do but certainly now, I’ll have that time.

“I’m excited about some of that, but you know, certainly my heart’s not going to stray too far from where it’s been.”

While Jordan Linnen, a defensive assistant last year, takes over as the defensive backs coach for Bell, Saskatchewan has also has also made a couple of other changes to the coaching staff this season as former defensive tackle Micah Johnson has retired to become the defensive line coach, replacing Phillip Daniels who accepted a similar role in Ottawa, while Jeff Stusek has been hired to serve as the special teams assistant, replacing Jeff Higgins.

“They put in a tremendous amount of work for us and helped us get to where we needed to get to,” Mace said of Daniels and Higgins. “But for different reasons decided to make a change.

“Micah Johnson and Stusek, they’re both full time in Regina. (That’s) incredibly important. Half of our staff lives full time in Regina so the amount of work that we can get done together is extremely important.

“Both of those guys, what green and white means to them, you can’t get that out of a lot of people.”

