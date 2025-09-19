Roughriders Mailbag: Injury dilemma? Biggest surprise? Stevens strategy?

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

Welcome to another edition of the Roughriders Mailbag where we answer questions readers have about the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Following a 48-31 loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in Week 15 of the CFL season, the Roughriders (10-3) are now into their third and final bye week of the season.

And it comes at a great time as the Green and White are dealing with a few injuries to key starters, while a couple of other potential gamebreakers are nearing their return to the lineup.

With the rash of injuries to this team, which is the better path: Plan out your next five games to get/keep the starters healthy or push hard for top spot and enter playoffs thin at multiple positions? From Scott

As I mentioned above, the bye week comes at a perfect time for this team especially after what happened in the loss to the Alouettes as the Roughriders clearly weren’t the same team defensively without injured cornerbacks Tevaughn Campbell and Marcus Sayles.

There are also several other players dealing with injuries, including a couple defenders who left Saturday’s game early in C.J. Reavis and Shane Ray. It also looks like a pair of Canadian receivers in Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker could soon be nearing their return from the six-game injured list.

But to answer your question, if the game is meaningful in the standings, the Roughriders will play to win and that means putting the best lineup out there. However, we also know that head coach Corey Mace has talked about the “totality of the season” when it comes to deciding whether to put a player who is dealing with an injury into the lineup. If there’s something on the line, healthy players will play. If a player is banged up, that’s where a decision gets made when it comes to resting him for a potentially more meaningful game. It’s an interesting dilemma.

The simple answer would be to play everyone who is healthy enough in all five remaining games and hope for no more injuries.

Injuries that keep players out of regular season games are different than injuries that keep players out of playoff games. That goes for nearly every sport. But at this point of the season, no player is at 100 per cent and everybody is dealing with something. It’s just a matter of what you’re able to play through and if you’re able to help the team win.

Now that the Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot, playing at home in the West final is obviously the goal. The Green and White are two wins up on Calgary for top spot in the West division, however the Stampeders hold the tiebreaker and have a game in hand.

The Roughriders are in control of their destiny and if there’s a scenario where Saskatchewan has locked up first place heading into the final two weeks or final week of the season, then yes, they can afford to rest a few players heading into the playoffs.

But considering how strong Calgary has been this season, I’d expect the battle for first place to come down to the final week of the season, which means the Roughriders will be forced to play their best lineup on a weekly basis. Even if it means being thin come playoff time.

Good or bad, what has been most surprising about this year’s Roughriders team? From Ed

Heading into the season, many expected the Roughriders to be a good team and their 10-3 start is indicative of that. That’s not a surprise.

The fact that two of those losses have been decisive victories by the Calgary Stampeders — that’s been the biggest surprise. Heading into the season, many would have suggested those would be two wins on the schedule for the Riders against Calgary, who have been the CFL’s biggest surprise.

Let’s talk about some individual surprises now.

Quarterback Trevor Harris has been among the team’s best players, but he’s shown that over the past two seasons when he’s been healthy. No surprise.

Running back A.J. Ouellette is having a great bounce back year but that’s no surprise considering what was expected of him when he signed in Saskatchewan in 2024.

The Roughriders had a question mark at cornerback heading into the season but Tevaughn Campbell has been as advertised coming back from the NFL and filling a spot that was in flux last year. And after missing last week’s game, the Roughriders found out how important he is. But that’s not a surprise either.

Maybe linebacker A.J. Allen is the biggest positive surprise when it comes to an individual player. After C.J. Avery got hurt early in the season, Allen — a Canadian who has been mainly a special teamer for the past three years — has been having a very strong season. But he also showed flashes of that last year when he got defensive reps. It’s been somewhat of a surprise how well he’s been playing and credit to him for that.

On the other hand, kicker Brett Lauther’s down year has been the biggest surprise when it comes to the “bad” from the team this year. He’s made 70.7 per cent of his field goals this season after being in the 80s for the past four seasons. Lauther has been better as of late, and there’s still five more games to get those numbers up, but considering how clutch he’s been for this team over his career, it’s definitely been a surprise this season.

Why are they not using more packages with Tommy Stevens? He’s such a weapon. From Clay

Aside from his fumble last week against Montreal, Stevens has been an outstanding addition this season as Saskatchewan’s short-yardage quarterback.

The Roughriders have no problem trotting him out when it’s third-and-short and they need a first down. He’s been effective in that role. He’s also been asked to come in on three separate occasions to try and run down the clock and close out games with his running ability.

It would be interesting to have this conversation with Harris, the starting quarterback who calls Stevens “the closer,” and offensive coordinator Marc Mueller.

Many teams have tried bringing in a mobile quarterback into the game for certain packages or bringing him into the game any time a team gets within 10 yards of the end zone.

It potentially sets up more options, but I often think this throws the offence out of rhythm and the team would be better off keeping their No. 1 quarterback out there. I imagine Harris would agree.

If the offence is struggling to move the ball, I could see a scenario where you’d want to bring in Stevens to run a few packages to switch things up. However, the other team knows exactly what you’re trying to do when he’s out there.

It’s an interesting debate but I think it comes down to rhythm and wanting to keep the core starters out there unless it’s on third down or late in a game with the lead — then it’s Tommy time.

