Roughriders Mailbag: Harris injury update? Is this team for real?

Welcome to another edition of the Roughriders Mailbag where we answer questions readers have about the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

After opening the 2024 CFL season with a win over the Edmonton Elks, the Riders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in back-to-back weeks to begin the year 3-0.

However, as the team is now in its first bye week of the season, there is concern over quarterback Trevor Harris, who left Sunday’s game with a leg injury late in the first half and didn’t return.

What’s the latest with quarterback Trevor Harris’ injury?

A form of this question was asked by several readers and it is no doubt the biggest unknown right now for this club. However we might not get an answer for the next few days as the Roughriders are currently in their first bye week of the season.

As of Wednesday morning, nothing has been confirmed by the club. It’s likely we will have to wait until the team returns to the practice field on Sunday before we get an update on the quarterback’s status ahead of their next home game on July 4.

When Harris went down with a left leg/knee injury and pounded the turf on Sunday, you could sense the frustration from the 38-year-old veteran quarterback who missed most of last season with a right knee injury.

He attempted to get up — a good sign — but could only hobble along before going to the ground again — a bad sign — before trainers tended to him.

Harris went to the locker room before coming back onto the sideline midway through the third quarter with a brace on his left knee. He proceeded to throw passes on the sideline and looked to be in some discomfort before going over to head coach Corey Mace and apparently pleading his case to get back into the game.

The Riders had the lead and backup Shea Patterson was doing just fine. With the bye week approaching, Mace didn’t see any point in putting Harris back into the game — a wise decision.

While Harris appeared willing to play at the time, we all know things can change once the adrenaline wears off and swelling, etc. takes over.

Right now, we don’t officially have an answer but we will definitely find out more on Sunday.

Is this team for real? Are they Grey Cup contenders this season?

Here’s another question that was asked a couple of times.

After a 3-0 start to the season, the Riders are well on their way to becoming Grey Cup contenders this year.

However, I’m going to wait for the next stretch of games before I put them in that category. Certainly, they have done some impressive things, but if you look at their two opponents so far, they should be 3-0.

Edmonton and Hamilton are both off to 0-3 starts and the Riders have certainly proved they are better than those teams by putting together fourth-quarter comebacks in Weeks 1 and 2 before a much more convincing win in Week 3.

Now comes the true test though.

After their current bye week, the Riders will host the Toronto Argonauts (2-0), visit the B.C. Lions (2-1), host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (0-3) before visiting the Montreal Alouettes (3-0).

How’s that for a four-game stretch?

A 3-0 start certainly puts Saskatchewan in the conversation to compete for a West Division title and ultimately a Grey Cup appearance this year, but until they can knock off the teams that are also in the mix (unlike Edmonton and Hamilton), it’s hard to say how good this team will be in 2024.

The status of Harris also puts a big question mark on their potential but at least they are trending in the right direction.

