Roughriders Mailbag: Attendance issues? Passing yards problem?

Welcome to another edition of the Roughriders Mailbag where we answer questions readers have about the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

After last week’s season-opening win against the Ottawa Redblacks, the Roughriders are now set for two straight road games as they visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday before visiting the Toronto Argonauts on June 20.

Before then, let’s dive in on some issues sent in by readers as Week 2 of the CFL season approaches.

What’s with the low attendance numbers? From Dale

While injuries were a major concern of fans after Thursday’s season opener, attendance was another issue brought up several times.

The Roughriders announced 25,973 tickets were distributed for the club’s CFL season opener, but obviously there were fewer inside Mosaic Stadium. Now if only the team would provide us with actual scanned attendance…

It’s no secret that fewer fans are attending games in person. Roughriders president Craig Reynolds told the Leader-Post this off-season that increasing season ticket sales was the club’s primary focus. The team has developed some new perks for season ticket holders this year. But is that enough? We haven’t got an update on season tickets sales this year after three straight years of decline. Last year, there were 15,500 season tickets sold.

While playing on a Thursday obviously isn’t great for the out-of-town fans, there’s a larger issue at hand when it comes to increasing attendance.

Last year, Reynolds said the team sold the most single-game tickets they’ve ever sold. That’s obviously a new trend where fans are choosing individual games to attend and not committing to season tickets. This year, the two hottest games — the season opener and the Labour Day Classic — were offered as a package deal. Usually package deals aren’t used on your hot-ticket items.

Fans still support this team, but they aren’t showing up like they used to. This is not the “good ol’ days” anymore.

Does that have to do with affordability? Comfort of watching from home? Tickets, food and drinks aren’t necessarily cheap. Winning helps, but it isn’t everything anymore. Every single non-ticket buyer has their reason(s) for not going.

Regional TV blackouts would help sell more tickets. But that would hurt the overall brand. It won’t happen.

How about what the B.C. Lions are doing? Bringing in Snoop Dogg to perform prior to the game helped the Lions sell 52,837 tickets in Week 1. Obviously Vancouver is a bigger market with a bigger venue, but owner Amar Doman is basically saying you have to spend money to make money. Should the Roughriders follow suit?

Despite being in a smaller market, the Roughriders were ahead of the Montreal Alouettes (21,480) and Calgary Stampeders (18,682) when it came to ticket sales for their season openers.

Attendance will go up during the summer as the season goes along, especially if they keep winning. And at the end of the day, the team will still likely make a profit from gate sales this year. However, it’s not like it used to be.

Are the Roughriders going to give up 400 yards to every quarterback they face this season? From Evan

Head coach Corey Mace, who also serves as Saskatchewan’s defensive coordinator, doesn’t have a big issue in giving up passing yards. What he wants to see is timely stops and forced turnovers.

Despite Dru Brown passing for 413 yards, the Redblacks forcing three turnovers and Saskatchewan generating no first downs in the fourth quarter, the Roughriders defence made the plays when it mattered.

While Saskatchewan secured a late turnover on downs, they didn’t force another turnover in the game. However, the team got two timely fourth-quarter sacks from linebacker Jameer Thurman and defensive end Malik Carney.

So while there weren’t any interceptions or forced fumbles, Saskatchewan still made the plays when it mattered.

“This defence gives up a lot of yards passing but it allows us to be opportunistic to go get the ball,” Mace said after the game.

At the end of the day, Mace isn’t tracking passing yards but instead wins and losses. And yes, maybe the turnover battle too.

Here’s a suggestion to improve TSN’s broadcasts of CFL games. When the announcer introduces the defensive and offensive players, why not add a red maple leaf to the pictures of the Canadian starters? From Fred

This is a good idea and I’m sure it would be simple enough to add to the broadcast even though some of the “Canadian” starters are in fact Americans who are considered Nationals. That’s a different debate in itself.

It would be cool to see each player introduce themself and say where they’re from, much like the NFL does during it’s prime-time broadcasts. And instead of saying what university of junior club you played for, how about name and hometown. It will allow players to show a bit of their personal side.

