Roughriders lose to Blue Bombers 15-9 in pre-season field-goal fest

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders got a look at their veteran starters and potential backups on Saturday.

Neither provided many fireworks.

In the Green and White’s opening CFL pre-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Manitoba capital, Saskatchewan lost 15-9 to the Bombers in a game that featured eight field goals and no touchdowns.

More importantly during the exhibition contest, the Roughriders got to evaluate their returning players and give them a taste of game action while also looking at some rookies for the first time in a live game since opening training camp two weeks ago.

Veteran quarterback Trevor Harris started the game for Saskatchewan and played three drives before exiting the game early in the second quarter.

While Harris and the offence were held off the scoreboard on their first two drives, on the third series the QB connected with receiver KeeSean Johnson for a 16-yard gain before veteran running back A.J. Ouellette rumbled for 21 yards along the ground, setting up 31-yard field goal by Brett Lauther.

For the Bombers, quarterback Zach Collaros, running back Brady Oliveira and the rest of the veterans also started the game for the Bombers and played the first three series for the Blue and Gold before many of the backups came in.

On Winnipeg’s third series, Collaros and the Bombers put together an eight-play, 66-yard drive before opening the scoring with a field goal near the end of the first quarter.

Many of the veterans then headed to the bench as Harris went 3-of-8 for 38 yards in his three drives while Ouellette had three carries for 26 yards. Collaros was 10-of-13 for 93 yards while Oliveira was limited to two carries for 11 yards.

Several backups then got a chance to enter the game early in the second quarter as Chris Streveler came in at quarterback for the Bombers before putting together an eight-play, 41-yard drive which resulted in a 50-yard field goal by Winnipeg’s Sergio Castillo to make it 6-3.

On the ensuing kickoff, Riders’ rookie receiver Drae McCray ran it back 51 yards to midfield before Jake Maier entered the game at quarterback for the Riders.

However, after a short completion to receiver Daniel Wiebe on his first pass, running back Mario Anderson was stuffed for a loss of four on second down, resulting in a punting situation for Saskatchewan.

After Saskatchewan’s defence forced a two-and-out, Maier came back into the game before being intercepted by Winnipeg’s Cam Allen with under two minutes left in the first half.

On the next play, Saskatchewan appeared to get the ball right back as Streveler was intercepted by Jayden Dalke after Marcus Sayles provided blanket coverage on Dillon Mitchell. However, the call on the field was overturned and called pass interference after a challenge by Bombers’ head coach Mike O’Shea.

From there, the Riders held the Bombers to a field goal to make it 9-3.

On the kickoff, McCray had another strong return, this time for 36 yards, but Maier and the Riders went two-and-out after a pair of incompletions.

In the second half, after a pair of first-down runs by Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, rookie receiver Brayden Misseri caught a 17-yard tipped pass to get Saskatchewan down to the 31-yard line before the drive was snuffed out. Saskatchewan came away empty handed as Lauther missed a 39-yard field goal.

After the Riders forced the Bombers to a two-and-out, thanks to a sack on Streveler by defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore, Saskatchewan got the ball back before Maier found Misseri for a pair of first-down catches.

Following an incompletion in the end zone to D’Sean Mimbs, Lauther came in and made a 26-yard field goal to make it 9-6.

With Maier’s day done after going 8-of-13 for 80 yards with an interception, Jack Coan came in at quarterback for the Roughriders but couldn’t generate a first down on his opening series.

But after Saskatchewan defensive lineman Benoit Marion forced a fumble on Bombers’ QB Terry Wilson, which was recovered by Saskatchewan’s Alex Gubner, the Riders offence got the ball right back.

However, after a pair of short runs by Anderson — who finished with 16 yards on seven carries — the Riders came away scoreless once again after rookie Brian Garrity came up well short in a 48-yard field goal attempt.

The Bombers, thanks to a few nice gains by rookie running back Quinton Cooley, tacked on another field goal on their next drive to go up 12-6 with six minutes left.

On the next drive, Coan — who went 3-of-6 for 58 yards in the game — threw first-down passes to Dhel Duncan-Busby and Abdul Janneh Jr. to get Saskatchewan on Winnipeg’s side of the field before fullback Morgan Runge gained 25 yards on a swing pass.

However, Saskatchewan couldn’t punch it into the end zone as Garrity came in to kick an 18-yard field goal to make it 12-9 with just over three minutes to go.

The Bombers ate up some clock and added another field goal to make it 15-9 Winnipeg with 30 seconds left.

Saskatchewan’s fourth quarterback Tommy Stevens came into the game for the final series as he found Mimbs for a first down before rushing for a first down to the Winnipeg 41-yard line.

And on the final play of the game, Stevens was pressured in the pocket forcing the quarterback to throw the ball away, securing the 15-9 win for the Bombers.

The Roughriders will now have Sunday off before continuing training camp in Regina on Monday. Saskatchewan and Winnipeg will then meet in a second pre-season contest on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium (7 p.m., CFL+) before final roster cuts are made May 31.

Saskatchewan will open the 2025 regular season on June 5 at home against the Ottawa Redblacks.

tshire@postmedia.com