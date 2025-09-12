Roughriders look to clinch playoff spot against Alouettes

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders can become the first team in the CFL to clinch a playoff spot this week.

With a win over the Montreal Alouettes (5-7) on Saturday (5 p.m., TSN) at Mosaic Stadium in Week 15 of the CFL season, the Roughriders (10-2) can officially book their postseason ticket.

The Green and White can also be playoff bound if they get two losses from their Western rivals in the three other matchups this week.

On Friday night, Winnipeg (6-6) visits Hamilton (7-5) before B.C. (5-7) hosts Ottawa (4-8). Edmonton (5-7) will take on Toronto (4-8) on Saturday before Saskatchewan and Montreal conclude the week. Calgary (8-4) is on a bye this week.

Injury report

The Roughriders could be without two key defensive starters on Saturday as cornerbacks Tevaughn Campbell (head) and Marcus Sayles (leg) are both listed as questionable. Neither has practised this week as Benny Sapp III and Kerfalla Exume have got the majority of starting reps in their absence.

After missing two days of practice, fullback Albert Awachie (hand) was a full participant on Thursday during the team’s closed workout and is available to play Saturday, as is linebacker C.J. Reavis, who didn’t practise on Day 1 and was limited on Day 2 before being a full participant on Thursday.

Receiver Samuel Emilus (knee) logged three limited workouts this week but has been ruled out as he nears a return to the lineup.

The Roughriders will release their official depth chart on Friday morning.

Reavis fined

Reavis has been fined an undisclosed amount by the CFL after his hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros last week in the Banjo Bowl. Reavis was not penalized on the play for his hit, which knocked Collaros out of the game, but after a challenge by Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea, the CFL’s replay centre deemed it was a high hit, which resulted in a roughing-the-passer penalty.

Kosi up

After making his first start of the season at safety, Kosi Onyeka is set for his second start of the year on Saturday as he fills in for the injured Jaxon Ford (knee) and Nelson Lokombo (ankle), who both remain on the injured list this week.

Last week, the 25-year-old Onyeka had two tackles in the 21-13 victory over the Bombers and showed enough to earn a second straight start on Saturday.

“He’s been working his tail off,” said Roughriders head coach Corey Mace. “For us to put the trust in him to go out there and execute in a game of that nature, he’s full of energy.

“I thought he communicated incredibly well. Absolutely, he’s got stuff to work on, but as does everybody; everybody had some kind of a mistake throughout the game”

Mindset matters

Even though the Roughriders are off to a league-best 10-2 start after back-to-back wins over the Blue Bombers in the Labour Day Classic and Banjo Bowl, the team is approaching every week with a fresh mindset of being 0-0.

“If I would tell you on our goal sheet was to win 10 games, I’d be lying to you,” said quarterback Trevor Harris, who is one passing touchdown away from 200 in his career. “It’s great where we are right now but that only means that we’ve given ourselves the right to be 10-2 right now and be in a position where we have this small lead in the West.

“But we know that what we’ve done up to this point doesn’t matter. What it comes down to is how we approach the rest of the season and if we don’t come at it with a killer instinct then we’ll really regret it.”

Previous meeting

Saturday’s game will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams after the Roughriders beat the Alouettes 34-6 in Montreal back in Week 9.

In that game, the Riders limited the Alouettes to just 169 yards of net offence while Harris and company put up 418 yards and three touchdowns.

Since beating the Calgary Stampeders the week prior, the Alouettes haven’t won a game since as they come into Saturday’s game on a five-game losing skid. The last time Montreal lost six in a row was in 2018.

“We have a unique challenge in front of us with Montreal and their defence,” said Harris. “If we don’t bring it this week, then we’ll be humbled real quick.

“We’ve got a one-week sprint, and that’s what we’re going to do this week. Prepare as best we can and get ready to play a team that will bring us different looks.

“They’ll blitz us, and they’ll play coverage, and (defensive coordinator Noel) Thorpe, he’s always done such a great job as a coordinator and (I have) a lot of respect for him.”

Milestone watch

A couple of Roughriders are nearing the 1,000-yard milestone mark.

Receiver KeeSean Johnson, who is tied for the league lead with 66 receptions so far this year, heads into the game with 908 receiving yards as he is just 92 yards away from 1,000 after racking up 746 yards in his rookie year.

Meanwhile running back A.J. Ouellette is also nearing the milestone as he enters Saturday’s game with 852 rushing yards, which ranks third in the CFL. Ouellette’s career-high is 1,009 yards in 2023 when he was with the Toronto Argonauts.

Plaza of Honour

Saturday is “Legends Night” as the Roughriders will officially induct longtime coach Alex Smith Sr., former offensive lineman Chris Best and late running back Steve Molnar into the Plaza of Honour.

Smith, Best and the family of Molnar were also on hand on Thursday morning as the Roughriders unveiled a new Plaza of Honour display outside the southeast corner of Mosaic Stadium near Gate 4.

Article content

The new cairn lists each of the 143 individuals and four teams that have been inducted since 1987, when the likes of Ron Lancaster and George Reed were officially recognized.

Smith, Best and Molnar will be celebrated during halftime of Saturday’s game.

tshire@postmedia.com