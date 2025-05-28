Roughriders’ Jaxon Ford eager to showcase ‘new me’ with new number

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

Jaxon Ford’s new jersey number comes with a new identity.

“Smarter, more aggressive,” said the Saskatchewan Roughriders third-year defensive back. “New number, new me.”

After wearing No. 17 for his first two CFL seasons, Ford was approached this off-season by quarterback Tommy Stevens about giving up No. 17.

Considering Jaxon’s grandfather Alan Ford wore No. 21 when he played for the Roughriders from 1965-76, the proud grandson was amendable to making a change if he could get No. 21, which was also a number he wore with the University of Regina Rams.

Ford just needed to convince safety Nelson Lokombo to move from No. 21 to No. 25, which was Lokombo’s old number with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

“Tommy texted me and I forget what number they were going to give him, but he wasn’t satisfied with it,” said Ford. “He wanted 17 and he knew that I wanted 21 and so we both kind of persuaded Nelson, and he knew 25 was open.

“So it worked out and everyone got the number that they wanted.

“It means a lot not only to me but to the whole family. I remember when I told (my grandfather), he was very emotional about it. Me too.”

In his first game sporting his new number, Ford drew the start at safety for the injured Lokombo during Saskatchewan’s 15-9 pre-season loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday and had four tackles including two tremendous open-field tackles in the first quarter.

“We should have changed his number maybe a couple years ago,” chuckled head coach Corey Mace. “I didn’t have the pleasure to watch Al out there (but) if he was anything like that … Jaxon looked like a different guy.

“He’s kind of set the new bar for himself, and that’s the expectations that now we all expect from him.”

After being drafted in the second round by the Riders in 2023, Ford played 15 games in his rookie season, racking up 12 tackles and five special teams tackles, before undergoing off-season wrist surgery.

His recovery forced him to sit out training camp last year before missing the first 12 games of the season. The 24-year-old Regina product was finally able to return in Week 14, racking up two special teams tackles in the final six games.

This season, with a full training camp under his belt in his third season, the 6-foot-0, 210-pounder is hoping to take advantage of the opportunity in front of him.

“It feels great being healthy and getting a full camp,” Ford said ahead of Saskatchewan’s second and final pre-season game on Friday (7 p.m., CFL+) at Mosaic Stadium against the Blue Bombers. “Being able to learn the defence and be out there and actually play, it feels great.

“Last year definitely helped me learn the defence from a different perspective. I was taking a lot taking a lot of mental reps and just asking and talking to the guys about it too definitely helped.”

What goes into a number change?

Typically, quarterbacks wear numbers between No. 1 and No. 20, but there weren’t many to choose from when Stevens — a short-yardage specialist — signed with the Riders during free agency this off-season from the Calgary Stampeders.

The number originally assigned to him was No. 16, but he quickly wanted to make a change given his family history with that number.

“My brother was diagnosed — he’s a diabetic — on the 16th and I think he actually tore his knee up on the 16th as well, so the 16th hasn’t been a great day in our family,” said Stevens. “So I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m probably going to try to stay away from that.’ ”

So Stevens — who wore No. 15 in his first three CFL seasons in Calgary — started searching for other options.

While No. 15 was already taken by receiver Shawn Bane Jr., a former teammate in Calgary, Stevens started looking through the single digits on the roster.

No. 1 to No. 4 were taken by returning veterans, as were No. 6 to No. 8.

No. 9 was quickly claimed by fellow quarterback Jake Maier, who also signed as a free agent, while No. 5 was given to defensive end Shane Ray, who was signed by Saskatchewan just a couple weeks before Stevens. In fact, Stevens initially asked the 31-year-old Ray, who has played pro since 2015, about obtaining his number.

“I was like, ‘Hey man, how dedicated this No. 5 are you?’ And he was pretty set on it,” said Stevens, 28. “So I was like, ‘Yeah, well he’s got a little bit more seniority than I do.’ ”

Besides No. 16, the only other option presented to him was No. 20, which isn’t a typical quarterback number and didn’t vibe well with Stevens.

“The whole look good, feel good — it is a thing,” said Stevens. “But at the same time, you’re kind of walking a fine line of being the new guy, not trying to ask very much, and not being too needy, right?

“So that was kind of, I guess, what I was trying to balance.

“I started looking at some of the numbers, and started doing a little bit of research, doing a little bit digging, and I really don’t even love 17 that much (but) it’s much better than 16.

“I did know that Jaxon wore 21 (in university) and Nelson wore 25 in college; I was like, ‘Well, I wonder if that’ll be a possibility if they’d be willing to try that.

“So I hit Jaxon up first, because obviously he would need to be willing to move off of 17 before we asked Nelson. And he was like, ‘Yeah, you know, I would love to, but I’m pretty sure Nelson’s not going to want to come off 21.’ ”

Ford then got Lokombo to agree to the switch before checking back in with Stevens.

“He hit me up not too long after that, and he’s like, ‘Hey, man, 17’s yours,’ ” said Stevens. “I didn’t even know about all the family history that he had with the number. I thought that was really, really cool too. It made me feel, I guess, less selfish about it.

“I guess it worked out for everybody.”

McEwen update

After Tuesday’s practice session, Mace revealed that injured centre Sean McEwen underwent successful surgery for a torn ACL suffered during the first week of training camp in Saskatoon. No timeline has been given for his return.

