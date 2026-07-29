Roughriders getting psychologically ready for CFL rematch with home-town Elks

Darrell Davis, Regina Leader-Post



As the Saskatchewan Roughriders try to keep moving forward, they still have a familiar CFL foe ahead of them.



The first-place Edmonton Elks, who just defeated the Roughriders 36-34 on Thursday, will again be Saskatchewan’s opponent on Saturday.

This time the game will be in Edmonton and the Roughriders will have the same kicker but likely be without two key players — running back A.J. Ouellette and left guard Zack Fry.



“No choice,” said Riders quarterback Trevor Harris, when asked following Tuesday’s practice at Mosaic Stadium if he liked back-to-back

games against the same opponent.



“When I came up here I couldn’t believe there was back-to-backs in tackle football. But you get used to it and you kind of enjoy it, especially when you lose a close one like that. You definitely root for them.”



Edmonton’s victory padded its lead atop the West Division and the Elks can boast about their 6-1 record, while Saskatchewan sits second at

4-2. The teams play each other three times this season, culminating with a final-week showdown in Regina, so losing Saturday in Edmonton would cost the Roughriders any tie-breaking edge in the divisional standings.



The Elks celebrated heartily Thursday after getting a game-winning, last-play, 57-yard field goal from Vincent Blanchard.



Saskatchewan’s Alex Hale missed a 46-yard attempt during the game after successfully hitting from 48 yards.



Hale is only 1-for-4 in field goal attempts of 40 yards or longer this season, although he hasn’t attempted a 50-yarder and the Roughriders have been reluctant to let him try longer kicks.



Hale’s 75 per cent overall accuracy rate (12-for-16) is the lowest in the CFL since Toronto replaced Lirim Hajrullahu (67 per cent) with Brady

Lidster. Hale was the only place-kicker at Tuesday’s practice.



Hale’s miss wasn’t the only reason for Saskatchewan’s loss.



Harris said he had a nightmare recalling how he underthrew a receiver in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. The team made numerous fourth-quarter gaffes, surrendered 510 passing yards and four touchdown tosses by Elks QB Cody Fajardo while reeling emotionally from the loss of backup linebacker Jayden Dalke, who had died five days earlier in a highway collision.



“It’s a different feeling, but no excuses,” said Riders head coach Corey Mace. “They beat us and they hit a 57-yarder and we had a few plays

that we would want back obviously, just like every game.



“CFL football, man. But yeah, a little different temperament and mentality this week. There’s still gonna be 12-on-12 game day so we’ll

get out there and play ball.”



Ouellette (knee), Fry (knee) and receiver Samuel Emilus (foot) were among the players not practising Tuesday. Emilus is expected to play

in Edmonton, but Mace said Ouellette and Fry were doubtful.



Rookie lineman Thomas Perry practised in Fry’s place while Quali Conley shared turns in the offensive backfield with Thomas Bertrand-Hudon. Conley will likely be activated from the practice roster for the second time this season.



“I feel like the first time was all jitters from playing the CFL game and how different it is from the States,” said Conley. “I need to be more confident of my playing style.



“I’ll just be more patient. I feel like my reads are everywhere. I wasn’t locked in. So I’ll be more locked in, more focused, be more patient.”



Although Conley admitted he’s still learning his blocking assignments, he’s a speedster who carried eight times for 50 yards and one touchdown in a 40-34 loss to the Toronto Argonauts and 12 times for 57 yards in a 27-22 victory against the Ottawa Redblacks. He has also caught three passes for 17 yards.